NBCU Merges Research, Data Science Ops Across All TV and Streaming Divisions Under Peacock’s Will Gonzalez

NBCUniversal is merging its research and data science operations across all television and streaming platforms under Peacock’s executive vice president and chief data officer Will Gonzalez, who will expand his oversight to these divisions in this newly created role.

The teams included in the move under Gonzalez are applied analytics, data engineering and data science that work across NBCU’s entertainment networks — including NBC, USA Network, Bravo, E!, Syfy and Oxygen — NBC Sports and Telemundo.

Gonzalez will also continue to oversee his current decision sciences and consumer insights teams within DTC.

“With so much content being shared and windowed across our networks and Peacock, this integrated team will allow us to better understand our audiences across platforms, more easily leverage resources that exist within the portfolio, and ultimately support the highest level of decision-making across all parts of our business,” NBCU Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus wrote in a memo to staff announcing Gonzalez’s promotion and the subsequent restructuring Wednesday.

Lazarus emphasized the importance of these individual teams continuing “to capitalize on deep content expertise,” stating that those departments “will remain embedded with and equally accountable to those businesses” under the new centralized structure.

See Lazarus’s note to staff in full below.

I hope that everyone’s new year is off to a great start and that you all were able to enjoy time over the holidays with family and friends.

As we kick off the new year, I want to recommit to our three core cultural pillars of teamwork, transparency, and trust. This team has a lot to be proud of on that front, and our recent successes across the portfolio certainly bring those tenets to life.

A part of that culture is our ongoing goal to increase collaboration by unifying key areas of expertise across our portfolio. On that note, I want to share that we are merging our research and decision sciences teams including applied analytics, data engineering, and data science into one portfolio-wide Television & Streaming organization, which will be run by Will Gonzalez as our EVP & Chief Data Officer.

With so much content being shared and windowed across our networks and Peacock, this integrated team will allow us to better understand our audiences across platforms, more easily leverage resources that exist within the portfolio, and ultimately support the highest level of decision-making across all parts of our business.

Of course, it’s equally important that we continue to capitalize on deep content expertise within our businesses, all of which will remain intact. While the research teams that currently report into Entertainment Networks, NBC Sports, and Telemundo will now be part of this new centralized organization, they will remain embedded with and equally accountable to those businesses. In addition to the broader portfolio, Will will continue to oversee his current Decision Sciences and Consumer Insights teams within DTC.

In the five years he has been at NBCUniversal, Will has done a tremendous job leading a transformation to a more data-informed culture, building tools and capabilities that allow for democratized use of information to empower decision-making. Will created the decision sciences function within our Direct-to-Consumer business, enabling us to have a best-in-class understanding of the consumer that is powering Peacock as the fastest-growing U.S. streaming service.

The evolution of this team under Will’s leadership is a great step forward in uniting our portfolio, and I look forward to the incredible opportunities for collaboration and the collective