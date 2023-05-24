NBCU Sets Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Producers and Below-the-Line Talent in Unscripted TV (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal Launch, the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion home, has developed new unscripted inclusion initiatives to increase representation in key behind-the-camera roles and create lasting change.

The Unscripted Producers Program initiatives for Formats/Competition and Unscripted Initiatives for Lifestyle/Documentary are aimed at boosting diversity by establishing a pipeline of diverse talent for unscripted series and providing participants with on-the-job experience and opportunities to grow their skill sets. Its focus is to identify and hire mid-level producers from underrepresented groups directly onto our shows.

Jeanne Mau, senior vice president of TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion at NBCUniversal, spoke at the launch event sharing the company’s vision for the program which has been a goal of hers since she joined two years ago. NBCU continues to make a major investment in diversity efforts for unscripted television.

Said Mau, “Unscripted storytelling has the power to not only entertain but educate and most importantly expand our world of understanding. It was important that we ensure that our teams behind the scenes look like the same rich diversity of the people and stories and tools on screen.”

In addition to receiving mentorship from the show’s senior-level producing team as well as producer credit commensurate with their title, at the conclusion of their tenure, they are considered for future placement on an NBCUniversal series. The initiative has two tracks: one for lifestyle and documentary series and the other for formats and competition series.”

The Unscripted Assistant Editor Initiative seeks to boost representation in post-production roles by creating a pathway for production assistants from underrepresented backgrounds.

For the Unscripted PA Initiative, candidates will be sourced from industry partners, such as the Television Academy Foundation, Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), Ghetto Film School, Streetlights, and the amazing Stories Foundation, and will have completed comprehensive production training.

This aims to provide experienced PA talent with access to opportunities in NBCUniversal’s unscripted productions.

Rod Aissa, EVP of Unscripted Content who oversees shows including “The Voice” and “American Ninja Warrior,” said working with Mau meant “she holds us accountable every day, not just once a year when the survey comes out.”

“With the steady volume of unscripted programming in our industry as well as in our portfolio, it was imperative for us to make a major investment in inclusion efforts in unscripted television,” said Mau. “Our new initiatives focused on the next generation of showrunners, executive producers, heads of departments and editors working in unscripted television are part of a comprehensive approach to improving representation behind the camera.”

The traineeship and production assistant initiative will support below-the-line crew members working across scripted and unscripted shows.

The talent and casting assistant program will emphasize representation among episodic and unscripted casting directors.

NBCULaunch Initiative Programs also highlighted: