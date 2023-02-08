NBC Orders ‘St. Denis Medical’ Mockumentary Pilot From Simon Heuer, Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer

NBC has placed a pilot order for “St. Denis Medical,” the latest workplace comedy series to come from “Superstore” alums Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, as well as Simon Heuer.

According to the show’s logline, the forthcoming comedy will be “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

The pilot first received a production commitment from NBC in August.

Spitzer will serve as a writer and executive producer with Ledgin and Heuer under his Spitzer Holding Company’s banner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce the series for NBC. Spitzer and Ledgin both remain under overall deals with Universal.

Heuer joined Spitzer Holding Company as head of TV development last year. He continues to serve as a co-executive producer on Spitzer’s workplace comedy “American Auto,” for which Spitzer executive produces and serves as showrunner on. Ledgin also writes for the series and is an EP.

Before he created the two hit comedies for NBC, Spitzer received his major break as an executive story editor on Season 3 of “The Office.” He remained on the series through its ninth and final season, eventually working his way up to co-executive producer. He earned three Emmy nominations for his work on the critically acclaimed series.

Some of Ledgin’s credits include “Rutherford Falls,” “Mrs. Fletcher,” and “Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — which he wrote for and produced on. He additionally spent time as a writer on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”