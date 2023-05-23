NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Season 3 Returns to Australia, Relocates to Queensland

NBC’s mystery-drama series “La Brea” will return to Australia for filming of its third season. Within the country, production will relocate from Victoria state to Queensland.



The series is produced by Universal Television and Keshet Studios, with Australian production managed by Matchbox Pictures. Renewal was announced in January.



“[La Brea] follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive,” according to the official synopsis.



“La Brea will contribute an estimated A$38 million ($25.1 million) to the Queensland economy, continue an employment pipeline for our esteemed crews and creatives, and showcase some of the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim’s stunning locations to a global audience,” said state Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk. It is expected to employ 200 staff and use 300 local businesses. The production is expected to inject A$66 million ($43.6 million) into the national economy, a federal government statement said.



“Bringing productions like this to our shores means a whole lot of Australian jobs, as well as important opportunities for skills and training in the local screen industry,”

“Bringing productions like this to our shores means a whole lot of Australian jobs, as well as important opportunities for skills and training in the local screen industry,” said federal Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. “It’s essential we continue to do that. That’s why as part of this year’s budget we’ve doubled the location offset rebate to 30%,”



Earlier this month, Australia’s federal government announced plans to increase and streamline the subsidy scheme available for international film and TV productions.



It is the second inbound international production announced this week that will relocate within Australia to Queensland. Earlier this week it was announced that production of feature film “Mortal Kombat 2” will take place in Gold Coast after the 2021 predecessor shot in Adelaide, South Australia.

Other recent productions in Queensland there include “Young Rock” and “Joe vs Carole. Additionally, “Apples Never Fall” is currently in production at Gold Coast’s Village Roadshow Studios.