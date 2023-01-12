NBC Moves New Drama Series ‘Found’ From Midseason to Fall 2023 Schedule

NBC’s “Found,” originally set to debut on Feb. 19, will now debut in fall 2023, the network announced on Thursday. NBC is also ordering additional scripts.

“After watching the first few episodes of ‘Found,’ it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process,” says Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch ‘Found’ to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.”

“Found,” led by Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, will follow PR specialist Gabi Mosely and her team as they look out for forgotten missing people. “But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own,” per the official description.

The show will draw awareness to the 600,000+ people who are reported missing in the U.S. each year.

Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi also star. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn executive produce.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Additionally, NBC announced multiple schedule shifts for their midseason schedule. Each of the shows air next day on Peacock.

“The Blacklist,” set to premiere on Feb. 26, is moving from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Magnum PI,” which has a 9 p.m. time slot and was picked up from CBS for a 20 episode two-part fifth season, will air back-to-back episodes for its Feb. 19 premiere.

“Grand Crew” will launch its second season on March 3 at 8:30 p.m.