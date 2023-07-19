NBC Shuffles Fall 2023 Schedule Amid Strikes, ‘Night Court’ and New ‘Law & Order,’ ‘One Chicago’ Episodes Delayed

NBC is making changes to its fall 2023 schedule, with the broadcaster also setting premiere dates for the upcoming season.

The broadcaster had previously announced its fall schedule on May 12, just 10 days into the writers’ strike that largely shut down Hollywood productions. But with no end to that strike in sight and SAG-AFTRA now joining the writers on the picket lines, NBC is being forced to shake things up.

Most notably, the network is no longer planning on its Wednesday night “One Chicago” block, nor will episodes of “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” air on Thursdays. Instead, NBC will air the season finale of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28. The network will then air reruns of “One Chicago” shows at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 4 followed by new episodes of “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum P.I.” “Quantum Leap” had finished the majority of its second season prior to the writers’ strike, while “Magnum P.I.” will debut the second part of its fifth and final season after moving to NBC from CBS.

“Law & Order” reruns will air on Thursday beginning Oct. 5, followed by the third season of the Canadian medical drama “Transplant.”

NBC has also officially pulled the returning comedy “Night Court” and new comedy “Extended Family” from its fall schedule after originally planning to air both shows on Tuesdays. Instead, “The Voice” will air for two hours on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 3 followed by the new drama “Found,” which had completed filming on its first season long before the writers’ strike. Beginning Oct. 10, the first hour of “The Voice” will be a recap of the previous night

NBC is keeping its planned Monday lineup intact, with the new drama “The Irrational” debuting on Sept. 25 after “The Voice.” “The Irrational” had also finished filming prior to the writers’ strike.

It was previously announced that “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series,” “Deal or No Deal Island,” “Password,” “The America’s,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Lopez vs Lopez,” and “La Brea” would debut at midseason or summer 2024. The game show “The Wall” will return on Fridays beginning Nov. 3.

See the full schedule with premiere dates below.

Interestingly, NBC is forgoing the strategy used by its counterparts at ABC and CBS, who are importing shows from within their parent companies to supplement their schedules due to the lack of returning originals. CBS just announced that “Yellowstone” will make its broadcast debut on the network this fall, while ABC is airing the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” starting in August.

NBC’s Fall Season Premiere Dates:

Monday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Friday, Sept. 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Friday, Nov. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)