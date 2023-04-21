‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Canceled at Disney+

“National Treasure: Edge of History” has been canceled at Disney+ after one season, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the “National Treasure” film franchise, Disney’s TV adaptation followed treasure hunter Jess Venezuela. After a stranger gives her a tip about a centuries-old treasure possibly connected to her father, she and her friends set out on the hunt. Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith were among the cast.

In the season one finale, which aired in February, co-creators Marianne and Cormac Wibberley (who also wrote the first two films) closed the first installment unveiling a “National Treasure” twist. FBI Agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco) — who appeared in both “National Treasure” films and recurred on the series — revealed himself to be the Cras Est Nostrum’s Salazar, a generational title for wizard behind the curtain and had been secretly sabotaging Billie’s (Zeta-Jones) Treasure Destoyer hunts.

In addition to the Wibberleys, the series was also executive produced by “National Treasure” producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Rick Muirragui, who also served as a writer on the series. ABC Signature is the studio behind the production.

The news comes on the heels of several cancellations at Disney+ including “Big Shot” and “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” The former dramedy hailed from David E. Kelley, and starred John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

“Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” was executive produced by Steve Brill, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, Emilio Estevez, Michael Spiller and James Griffiths, and George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner. Lauren Graham. Both shows ended after two seasons.

Deadline first reported this news.