Nathalie Emmanuel Joins Rosario Dawson, Tony Revolori in ‘Ghosts of Ruin’ Voice Cast

Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest star to join the voice cast of the immersive animated series “Ghosts of Ruin.”

The announcement that the “Game of Thrones” and “Fast and Furious” franchise costar would bring her voice talents to the new series was made during the “Ghosts of Ruin” Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

“Literally, I’m emailing the agents right now in this panel,” executive producer Michael Ramey quipped, underscoring just how “real time” the news had developed.

In May, Variety exclusively announced that Rosario Dawson and Tony Revolori had joined the cast of the animated series, which follows a group of gamers as they compete in the first-ever neural reality battle royale game, named “Ruin.” However, a malicious virus appears and transforms their utopia into hell.

Also starring in the show are K-Pop star AleXa, Karen Strassman, and John Bentley — all of whom were present on the Hall H panel — as well as Josh Keaton, Justin Long, Cherise Boothe, Harron Atkins, Michale Longfellow and JB Blanc.

The Hall H panel also featured showrunner and executive producer Michael Ryan, creator and executive producer P. J. Accetterro, executive producer Katie Stippec and Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music’s Giovoni Rios, Hendric Beunk and Russel Emanuel. Moderated by Coy Jandreau, the conversation was particularly interactive, with attendees getting a chance to weigh in on what dialogue Dawson’s Prism — described as a standoffish pro gamer with one goal: to be the world’s undisputed champion — will deliver in an upcoming episode. Attendees watched three versions of her character’s quippy dialogue and overwhelmingly voted for option C, which landed the biggest burn against her ex-lover.

“Ghosts of Ruin” will debut this fall via the Gala Film website, the film and TV division of Web3 company Gala. Though no streaming service is attached to the project yet, Battle Island plans to shop the project to other platforms for a wider release.