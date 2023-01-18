Natasha Lyonne Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. She was previously represented by WME and continues to be repped by 3Arts, Ocean Avenue, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams, and ID.

News of the signing comes a little over a week ahead of the launch of the Peacock series “Poker Face,” in which Lyonne stars and executive produces. The series hails from creator Rian Johnson and is described as a case of the week mystery dramedy. It will debut on Jan. 26.

Lyonne is perhaps best known for her role in the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Russian Doll.” Lyonne co-created, wrote, directed, and executive produced the show in addition to starring as Nadia. She also collaborated with Netflix on the groundbreaking series “Orange Is the New Black,” in which she starred as Nicky Nichols throughout the show’s seven-season run. She also directed an episode in Season 7.

In film, Lyonne is known for her work in features such as “The Slums of Beverly Hills,” “But I’m a Cheerleader,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and “American Pie.” She also had a cameo in Johnson’s “Knives Out” followup, “Glass Onion.”

Lyonne currently runs the production company Animal Pictures alongside Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The company currently has a first-look deal with Apple. Animal Pictures produces “Poker Face” as well as the Apple series “Loot,” in which Rudolph stars. The company also produces the Amazon animated series “The Hospital” as well as the Hulu film “Crush” and the documentary “Sirens.”