Nancy Frangione, Soap Opera Actor in ‘Another World’ and ‘All My Children,’ Dies at 70

Nancy Frangione, the soap opera actor known for starring in “Another World” and “All My Children,” died on Aug. 18 in her home state of Massachusetts. She was 70. The cause of death is not yet known.

Frangione began her role as Tara Martin in “All My Children” in 1977, and portrayed that character until 1979. She was best known for playing Cecile DePoulignac in the soap opera “Another World,” a role she reprised many times in the years from 1986 to 1996. Cecile was known as a scheming antagonist in the show and was involved in a love triangle with the characters Blaine and Sandy. After their affair, the Sandy and Cecile characters married and had a daughter, Maggie, and the marriage later split up. As Cecile, Frangione earned Soap Opera Digest’s Outstanding Villainess award.

Additionally, Frangione filled in for Andrea Evans as the character Tina Lord on the soap opera “One Life to Live.” She also played Fran Fine’s cousin Marsha on the sitcom “The Nanny” and guest starred in “Highway to Heaven,” “Matlock,” and “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” She also played the role of Bonnie in the television film “Sharing Richard” (1988) and the role of Maggie in the television film “In the Line of Duty: A Cop Killing” (1990).

On Broadway, she performed in “Equus” in 1974.

Frangione is survived by her daughter, whom she shared with her ex-husband Christopher Rich, who co-starred alongside her in “Another World.”