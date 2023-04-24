Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces End of ‘Mystery 101’ Series Despite Cliffhanger, Star Kristoffer Polaha Hopes for a ‘Happy Ending’

The end has come for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ “Mystery 101” TV movies.

On Sunday morning, the network’s official Facebook page shared a photo of Kristoffer Polaha, who portrays Travis in the movies, sharing that the second “Mystery 101” movie, titled “Playing Dead,” was airing as part of a marathon. The post was flooded with fan comments asking about the future of the TV films.

“We loved making ‘Mystery 101’ and we’re so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case,” the network responded to one viewer. “In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you’ll love!”

The films were created by Robin Bernheim and Lee Goldberg, starring Polaha, Jill Wagner and Robin Thomas. The first debuted in January 2019 and six more followed. The last, “Mystery 101: Deadly History” aired in September 2021.

Unlike most Hallmark movies, the seventh “movie”Mystery 101” film ended on a large cliffhanger with an 11-month time jump. Earlier in the film, Wagner’s Amy professes her love for Travis. In the final scene, however, Travis arrives at the crime scene of a murder with his partner and is shocked to see Amy there; he then finds out the victim is Amy’s fiancé.

Polaha tweeted the news on Monday, writing, “Well kids, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery. “You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life. But…” He ended his tweet with a wink face.

When one of his followers responded, asking if they could remove the last scenes from the seventh film since there won’t be an eighth, he responded, “Or shoot a wedding scene. We love a happy ending.”

Since December 2021, Wagner has not appeared on the Hallmark Channel and has moved over to Great American Family. She appeared in “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” for the Bill Abbott-run network in 2021 and “A Merry Christmas Wish” in 2022. She also co-created “Lioness,” an upcoming Paramount+ series with Taylor Sheridan, and will star in the series.