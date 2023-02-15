‘My Year of Dicks’ To Stream on Hulu Following FX Short’s Oscar Nomination

“My Year of Dicks” is headed to Hulu on Feb. 17.

The short film that tickled many at the 2023 Oscar nominations as Riz Ahmed read (and giggled at) its title hails from FX Productions. It was initially produced as a part of the FXX animated anthology series “Cake” before the company encouraged writer Pamela Ribon and her team to take it on the film festival circuit, where it picked up enough awards and attention to land a nod for best animated short.

Based on Ribon’s memoir “Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public),” “My Year of Dicks” is a romantic comedy set in 1991. Pam is trying very hard to lose her virginity, but it doesn’t match up to her fantasies. While searching for her ultimate partner and going through puberty, she meets up with goths, skaters, indie film snobs and straight edge posers and tries her best to avoid being grounded.

Ribon, whose writing credits include “Moana,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “My Boyfriend Is a Bear” executive produced “My Year of Dicks” alongside Sara Gunnarsdóttir (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed”) and Jeanette Jeanenne (“Meddington Hills,” “Drone”). The voice cast includes Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, Laura House and Chris Kelman.

Prior to its release on Hulu, “My Year of Dicks” became available on Vimeo, where it has been viewed 162,000 times.

Speaking about a scene based on a real talk about sex she had with her father, Ribon told Variety, “I used to do it a little bit in a one person show in Austin back when I was first doing comedy. What was interesting about the sex talk story was watching it change over the years from a story where people were kind of laughing at me to feeling with me. I felt that audience shift over 20 years of comedy, of not having to be the butt of a joke, to tell what happened to you, or having to even share all the trauma for it to be valid.”