‘Murder Mystery 2’ Scores Netflix’s Second Biggest Opening Weekend for a Comedy Film With More Than 42 Million Views

“Murder Mystery 2” was Netflix’s top film title after its March 31 debut. In its first three days of availability, the film took the title for Netflix’s second biggest opening weekend for a comedy film with over 42 million views. The sequel starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston earned 64.42 million hours viewed total during the viewing window and also appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries. The first film in the franchise also joined the list of film titles at No. 2 with 24.7 million hours viewed.

On the English TV side, “The Night Agent” continued to stay ahead of the competition taking the No. 1 spot for the second week. The action-thriller has pulled in an 385 million total hours viewed in its first two weeks and now has more than 47 million views. Netflix calculates total views by taking the total hours viewed and dividing that by the show’s runtime hours, which in this case was 8.2 hours. The streamer also recently renewed the series for a second season.

