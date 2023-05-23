MTV Video Music Awards Announces September Date, Return to New Jersey

The MTV Video Music Awards return to New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, the network announced Tuesday. The show will air live at 8 p.m. ET and PT.

“Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

Last year’s show was hosted by Nicki Minaj, who was honored during the show with the Video Vanguard Award, while the Global Icon Award was given to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Performers for last year’s show included Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown and others.

Last year’s winners included Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” for video of the year; Bad Bunny for artist of the year; Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” for best hip-hop; Dove Cameron for best new artist; Anitta’s “Envolver” for best Latin; Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” for best rock; LISA’s “LALISA” for best K-pop; Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” for best album; Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” for best collaboration; Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” for song of the year; Måneskin’s “I Wanna Be Your Slave” for best alternative; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for best pop; The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” for best R&B; and BTS for group of the year.

The VMAs will air across MTV linear and digital platforms in more than 150 countries and territories, the network said.