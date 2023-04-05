‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Last of Us’ Lead MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nominations

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” led all nominees as the MTV Movie & TV Awards announced this year’s nominations for the upcoming 2023 awards show. Also earning noms this year were first-timers the Cocaine Bear, from “Cocaine Bear,” and creepy murder doll “M3GAN” from “M3GAN.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards returns to Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for a live telecast on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Drew Barrymore, also nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award this year, will host.

This year’s awards show includes 26 gender-neutral categories. Fans can vote on the show from now until April 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

Other top nominees include “The White Lotus” and “Wednesday,” with four nods each. Meanwhile, in unscripted, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” all have two nods each.

New categories to the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year include Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Besides the Cocaine Bear and M3GAN, first-time nominees this year include Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D’Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco and Sosie Bacon.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 NOMINEES:

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SHOW



“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

“Wolf Pack” (Paramount+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE



Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW



Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO



Diego Luna — “Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN



Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN – “M3GAN”

The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

BEST KISS



Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE



Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”

KeKe Palmer – “Nope”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE



Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

BEST FIGHT



Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE



Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long – “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

BEST DUO



Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST SONG



Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES



“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES



“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

BEST HOST



Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden – “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM



Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY



“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the Music Talent Executives.