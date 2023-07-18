MTV Launches New Dating Series ‘The Love Experiment’ With August Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is launching a new dating series titled “The Love Experiment” that aims to bring the choices and excitement of dating apps to life.

The series, which premieres on Aug. 15 at 10 p.m., follows three single best friends who enter a hall of eligible men who are all ready for committed relationships. Inside the “dating utopia,” the women are in control, but they quickly realize that having too many ideal choices is harder than it seems.

The stars of Season 1 and are Marcia, age 30; Paige, age 27; and Tamara, age 30. They are all from Atlanta, Ga. Mari Waugh aka Spicy Mari will help guide the women through “The Love Experiment” as a relationship expert. As the CEO and founder of the Spicy Life, Waugh works to encourage singles and couples to communicate and connect more effectively by incorporating passion and adventure in their interpersonal relationships.

The list of bachelors featured on Season 1 of “The Love Experiment” are listed below.

Ace, 34, from Miami, Fla.

Chris, 28, from New Orleans, La.

Chuck, 32, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Eldridge, 44, from Houston, Texas

Henry, 32, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Issac, 29, from New York, N.Y.

Ishaan, 34, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Jamal, 31, from New York, N.Y.

Josiah, 29, from Dallas, Texas

Justin, 35, from Huntsville, Ala.

Kenny, 31, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Mike, 34, from Houston, Texas

Molombo, 26, from Denver, Colo.

Nicoy, 31, from Philadelphia, Pa.

Omar, 26, from Dallas, Texas

Preston, 31, from Houston, Texas

Ryan, 35, from Las Vegas, Nev.

Shawn, 50, from Upper Marlboro, Md.

Shawn, 34, from New York, N.Y.

Ted, 38, from Atlanta, Ga.

Terell, 38, from Atlanta, Ga.

Tewann, 38, from Atlanta, Ga.

Warren, 43, from Phoenix, Ariz.

Yannick, 30, from New York, N.Y.

MTV and eOne produce “The Love Experiment. For eOne, executive producers include Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Rasheed J. Daniel, Tom Danon, Richard Hall, Amy Callahan and Erin Shea. For MTV, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz, Jubba Seyyid and Sitarah Pendelton.

See a trailer for the series below.