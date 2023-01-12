Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule.

MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday.

The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle Rodriguez, the NBC News executive vice president who oversees NBC News Now. Programming changes at MSNBC will take place February 13 for weekday programs and February 18 for weekend programs, Jones said in her note.

Jackson, who has anchored various hours on MSNBC over the last few years, will expand her presence on NBC News Now, launching a two-hour program in February, according to Rodriguez. On-demand episodes of her streaming program, “Hallie Jackson Now,” have generated the strongest Watch times of any show on the outlet, according to NBCU data.

“Over the last year, Hallie has developed a loyal audience with her fast-paced newscast that kicks off our live primetime block. This new development is a natural extension for Hallie as she expands her role more broadly at NBC News,” Rodriguez said in her note to employees. Jackson’s show will launch at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The moves suggest NBCUniversal’s news operations are moving swiftly to pursue more bespoke strategies. On Wednesday, the company unveiled a reorganization that puts individual executives over NBC News Now, the “Today” morning franchise, and programs like “Dateline” and “Meet The Press.” NBCU has moved several recognizable anchors to NBC News Now, including Chuck Todd, in a bid to meet the needs of a younger generation of viewers who get their information from broadband video and social media rather than a traditional TV or set-top box.

Other moves are afoot at MSNBC. Jansing’s new hours will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and she will be followed by Katy Tur, who previously anchored the 2 p.m. hour. Jose Diaz-Balart will move from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. as part of the moves. MSNBC will leave the 10 a.m. hour open until executives decide upon a new host. Ana Cabrera, the former CNN daytime anchor, is widely expected to join MSNBC after honoring a non-compete period.

On weekends, Katie Phang will kick off live programming at 8 a.m., followed by Capehart at 9 a.m. Ali Velshi will start to anchor two hours each weekend morning starting at 10 a.m.

MSNBC’s daytime recalibration follows the announcement of one revealed earlier this week at CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned outlet is orchestrating something more drastic, setting up two three-hour blocks in late morning and mid-afternoon that will feature a new, kinetic format that untethers anchors form a central desk. Each block will feature three anchors.