Ms. Rachel and ‘Songs for Littles’ Sign With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed the popular children’s singer Ms. Rachel, as well as her YouTube show and educational brand “Songs for Littles,” for representation in all areas.

The “Songs for Littles” YouTube channel has produced educational videos for babies and toddlers that are designed to encourage language development and milestones through play, research-based techniques, nursery rhymes and songs.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, aka Ms. Rachel, co-founded “Songs for Littles” along with her husband, Aron Accurso, aka Mr. Aron. The husband and wife duo was inspired after learning that their own son had a speech delay and struggling to find entertainment material that would help support his language development.

Rahel holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from New York University and is pursuing a second master’s in early childhood education while leading “Songs for Littles.” Aron, who writes and arranges music and skits for the show, is a composer who currently serves as associate music director and associate conductor for “Aladdin” on Broadway. His previous Broadway credits include “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “Sister Act” and “The Little Mermaid,” and he is in development on musicals including “The Dogs of Pripyat,” “Seeing Red” (with Joey Mazzarino) and “We Have Apples” (with Rachel).

Also among the cast and crew of “Songs for Littles” are animator and editor Beth Jean, singer and songwriter Jules, actor Natalie Kaye Clater, speech therapist Frida Matute, diversity and inclusion consultant Alexa Smith and actor and teacher Keisha Gilles.

“Songs for Littles” began posting educational content in 2019 and has since accrued more than 3.1 million subscribers and 1.8 billion views.