Mrs. Kasha Davis on Drag Story Hour and Conservative Bans: ‘You Don’t Have to Understand What Isn’t for You’

Mrs. Kasha Davis’ run on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Season 8 was short-lived — the returning Season 7 alum was eliminated after just three episodes — but you haven’t seen the last of the queen. She can be found hosting Drag Story Hour.

Drag Story Hour, a storytelling event for kids and teens, has been at the center of anti-drag and anti-trans legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers in the U.S in efforts to ban children from drag performances.

Davis says the popularity of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and drag being in the mainstream is what creates fear among conservative Americans as the LGBTQ community comes under legislative attack and anti-queer hate crimes appear to be on the rise.

“Drag is so much more accepted and talked about and present. A conservative might get wind of that and say, ‘That scares me. I don’t understand it and I’m angry,” she says. “You don’t have to understand what isn’t for you. But what would be the kindest thing to do would be to respect other people’s journeys.”

Tennessee, Kentucky and Montana are three of the states moving forward with bills banning public drag performances.

Davis says she is often asked if the children who attend Drag Story Hour ask about her appearance, but they do not. She says they see someone who is silly, kooky and a positive influence: “They see Mrs. Kasha Davis, who happens to live at the theater and reads books. She’s encouraging us to follow our dreams and be who we are.”

“When I was a little boy, girl, fella, growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, there was nothing like this,” says Davis who has been a part of Drag Story Hour for over six years. Recalling the very first time she sat down, it was the impact of seeing the children that resonated. “I saw their beautiful faces light up. They were so mesmerized by the color, sparkle and fabulousity. But also, they are truly listening to the messaging.”

The messaging? Davis replies, “Kindness.”