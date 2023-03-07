MRC Names Jenna Santoianni Head of TV as Elise Henderson Exits

MRC has set Jenna Santoianni as the studio’s new president of television, following the exit of former president Elise Henderson.

In her new role, Santoianni will oversee MRC’s current programming, its full slate of development, all joint ventures and production partnerships, as well as all of the television studio’s operational units, including production, business and legal affairs and production finance.

Reporting to recently named MRC CEO Scott Tenley, Santoianni is expected to begin this week.

She joins the studio amid a restructuring that saw Tenley elevated, while co-founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu assumed the new roles of chairmen. Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler remain co-presidents of film and Amit Dey as head of non-fiction.

“Jenna is an incredibly talented television executive with invaluable high-level experience and knowledge of all aspects of the industry, including development, production and packaging,” Tenley said. “With sharp creative instincts, Jenna’s strength is her commitment to fostering a collaborative internal culture along with an impressive track record for producing groundbreaking and compelling series. She is that rare entrepreneurial leader who can help deliver the successful growth of our television slate for years to come.”

“I have been a longtime admirer of MRC — from the artists they work with, to the stories they tell, to the culture they promote and the incredible business they have built,” Santoianni added. “As true entrepreneurs and recognized pioneers in streaming as well as content disruptors, I cannot wait to join this fantastic team of fearless, thoughtful risk-takers who love what they do and share their excitement as we head into this next chapter together.”

Santoianni most recently served as executive vice president and head of development for Paramount Television Studios.