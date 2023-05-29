×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Max Takes U.S. on Movistar+ Special Ops Thriller ‘La Unidad – Kabul,’ Sold by Beta (EXCLUSIVE)

100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2022-23: This Season’s Winners and Losers

Nielsen rankers for the 2022-2023 TV season in total viewers and adults 18-49: NFL football, "Yellowstone," CBS and Fox were the big winners

Yellowstone NFL
Paramount/Getty Images

These are indeed the waning days of the scripted basic cable juggernaut. That may be a strange thing to point out when once again, the most-watched entertainment show of the just-completed 2022-2023 TV season was “Yellowstone,” the modern western that airs on Paramount Network. But “Yellowstone” is wrapping up sometime in the next year, and the only other scripted series from a basic cabler to consistently be ranked among TV’s top shows, AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has already ended its run.

“The Walking Dead,” of course, dominated the season-ender charts for years — even beating football in the 2014-2015 TV season with a whopping 13.2 rating among adults 18-49. But as basic cable is almost completely out of the original scripted series business now (unscripted hits like “Vanderpump Rules” still abound, of course), those brief halcyon days are coming to an end.

For now, Taylor Sheridan can enjoy his moment at the top of the heap. “Yellowstone” ended the season as the only non-sports show to average over 10 million viewers a week — at 11.6 million. (CBS’ “NCIS,” next in line, is just shy of that, at 9.8 million). And it continues to be the only entertainment series to average a 2.0 rating or better among adults 18-49 — the next closest shows are half that. Even sneak linear previews of his new entries “1923” and “Tulsa King” made it on the top 100 of this season’s top series. (They’re not in our charts, however, since only two episodes of each were aired before moving to their Paramount+ streaming home.)

As the TV season ends, CBS took the overall crown for total viewers, averaging 5.9 million (down 5% from last year), while Fox was tops among adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating. According to CBS, this marks its 15th consecutive win in viewers, a streak that ties its dominance from 1955 to 1970. And Fox, aided this year by the Super Bowl, notes that its +22% margin of victory in the demo is largest for any network since it last broadcast the big game in 2020.

Football, of course, remains the dominant story in broadcast and cable. The most-watched program in primetime continues to be NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” averaging 18 million viewers. Here’s a look at this TV season’s final stats.

WINNERS

“Fire Country”: The year’s hottest new show is appropriately about an elite group of firefighters and the prison release program that assists in extinguishing massive wildfires in Northern California. Max Thieriot stars in the show, from Jerry Bruckheimer, and created it with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The CBS drama is the season’s No. 1 new drama in total viewers (8.3 million) and adults 18-49 (0.8).

Amazon: In a first, this year’s series ranker includes one program found on streaming: Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” which is the No. 6 show of the year in total viewers, and No. 2 in adults 18-49. That’s due to a deal Amazon struck with Nielsen to measure “Thursday Night Football,” which is part of the same panel measurement that is used for all national TV ratings. The “TNF” number includes Prime Video viewing, as well as local over-the-air stations in the markets of the teams playing.

Broadcast sitcoms: Wait, this can still happen? There are shows actually improving on their year-to-year ratings? In the 2020s? It’s true — and in this case, they’re comedies! The year’s most-watched half-hour is “Young Sheldon,” which averaged 9.3 million viewers (up from 9.2 million last year). And breakout hit “Ghosts” continues to spook up stellar ratings, with 9.1 million viewers, a leap from 8.4 million last year. Other comedies on the rise include ABC’s “The Conners” (5 million from 4.8 million) and “Abbott Elementary” (3.9 million, from 3.8 million).

LOSERS

“East New York”: It’s the tough truth of being on CBS: Even its canceled dramas do better than many of its rivals’ best shows. And so went “East New York,” axed by the Eye net this May despite averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Despite ending the season in a solid No. 24 slot, CBS said “fuggedaboutit” to “East New York” after one season.

Anything premium not “House of the Dragon”: Pay networks are available in a fraction of U.S. TV homes — and these days, most of those shows are probably watched on streaming anyway. That’s why it’s impressive that HBO’s “House of the Dragon” made the full season ranker, averaging 2.7 million viewers in linear alone. But it was also the only premium cable series to make the grade.

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2022-23, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched series of the 2022-2023 season are …

RankTitle (Network)VIEWERS (000)
1.NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)18,136
2.Yellowstone (Paramount Network)11,550
3.NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN)10,138
4.NCIS (CBS)9,833
5.FBI (CBS)9,524
6.NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon)9,446
7.Young Sheldon (CBS)9,287
8.Chicago Fire (NBC)9,253
9.Blue Bloods (CBS)9,242
10.Ghosts (CBS)9,085
11.60 Minutes (CBS)8,805
12.Chicago Med (NBC)8,486
13.The Equalizer (CBS)8,286
14.Chicago PD (NBC)8,272
15.Fire Country (CBS)8,252
16.FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)8,006
17.FBI: International (CBS)7,726
18.NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)7,507
19.The Voice — Monday (NBC)7,306
20.The Voice —Tuesday (NBC)7,213
21.9-1-1 (Fox)7,092
22.Law & Order: SVU (NBC)6,873
23.American Idol (ABC)6,798
24.East New York (CBS)6,791
25.Survivor (CBS)6,714
26.S.W.A.T. (CBS)6,681
27.The Rookie (ABC)6,484
28.The Neighborhood (CBS)6,456
29.So Help Me Todd (CBS)6,378
30.Jeopardy! Masters (ABC)6,359
31.The Good Doctor (ABC)6,236
32.NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)6,152
33.Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)6,107
34.American Idol — Monday (ABC)6,063
35.NBA Playoffs: Conference Semis (ESPN)6,014
36.Will Trent (ABC)5,989
37.Law & Order (NBC)5,867
38.9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)5,646
39.CSI: Vegas (CBS)5,640
40.AGT All Stars (NBC)5,499
41.Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)5,390
42.NBA Playoffs: Round 2 (TNT)5,309
43.Station 19 (ABC)5,215
44.Night Court  (NBC)5,209
45.The Masked Singer (Fox)5,142
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)5,142
47.New Amsterdam (NBC)5,118
48.The Price is Right at Night (CBS)4,966
49.The Conners (ABC)4,964
50.Big Sky (ABC)4,818
51.La Brea (NBC)4,758
52.The Amazing Race (CBS)4,647
53.America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)4,619
54.The Resident (Fox)4,396
55.The Rookie: Feds (ABC)4,310
56.Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)4,304
57.Shark Tank (ABC)4,275
58.Saturday Night Football (ABC)4,020
59.Abbott Elementary (ABC)3,947
60.Accused (Fox)3,936
61.Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)3,921
62.Quantum Leap (NBC)3,892
63.20/20 (ABC)3,873
64.Alert: MPU (Fox)3,787
The Bachelor (ABC)3,787
66.Next Level Chef (Fox)3,699
67.A Million Little Things (ABC)3,671
68.Dateline-Friday (NBC)3,600
69.NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TNT)3,597
70.The Cleaning Lady (Fox)3,494
71.Not Dead Yet (ABC)3,352
72.College Football Pac12 Prime (Fox)3,228
73.That’s My Jam (NBC)3,225
74.MLB NL Division Series L (FS1)3,207
75.The Goldbergs (ABC)3,115
76.Bachelor in Paradise — Tuesday (ABC)3,045
77.Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)2,948
78.Bachelor in Paradise — Monday (ABC)2,942
79.Home Economics (ABC)2,923
80.NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC)2,847
81.House of the Dragon (HBO)2,717
82.Special Forces (Fox)2,692
83.WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox)2,594
84.Sister Wives (TLC)2,575
85.The Walking Dead (AMC)2,493
86.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Tell All: No Limits (TLC)2,394
87.Lego Masters (Fox)2,246
88.College Football Prime L (ESPN)2,177
89.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (TLC)2,171
90.The Simpsons (Fox)2,089
91.WWE Monday Night Raw (USA)2,059
92.Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)1,975
93.Below Deck (Bravo)1,779
94.Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)1,727
95.Family Guy (Fox)1,653
96.Monday Night Football — Manningcast (ESPN2)1,477
97.NHL Conference Semi-Finals L (ESPN)1,457
98.NHL Playoffs Quarter Finals (TNT)1,438
99.NBA Basketball (TNT)1,409
100.Bob’s Burgers (Fox)1,402
Source: Nielsen. 09-19-2022 – 05-14-2023. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime (after 7 p.m.), Original telecasts only, three episodes or more. Top 100 shown based on total viewers. Excludes: Spanish-language programming, children’s networks, specials and movies.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2022-23 (ADULTS 18-49)

RankPROGRAM (NETWORK)RATING /SHARE18-49 VIEWERS (000)
1.NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)4.9/366,342
2.NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon)3.5/294,595
3.NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN)3.0/243,899
4.Yellowstone (Paramount Network)2.1/152,763
NBA Playoffs – Conference Semis L (ESPN)2.1/232,712
6.NBA Playoffs – Round 2 L (TNT)1.9/192,424
7.NBA Playoffs – Round 1 L(TNT)1.3/141,701
 NBA Playoffs – 1st Round L(ESPN)1.3/151,645
9.Survivor (CBS)1.0/101,365
 Chicago PD (NBC)1.0/101,316
Chicago Fire (NBC)1.0/91,301
 9-1-1 (Fox)1.0/81,298
13. Ghosts (CBS)0.9/81,230
 Saturday Night Football (ABC)0.9/91,225
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.9/81,224
 The Masked Singer (Fox)0.9/81,200
 American Idol (ABC)0.9/81,170
 Next Level Chef (Fox)0.9/81,153
MLB NL Division Series L (FS1)0.9/91,153
 Young Sheldon (CBS)0.9/81,133
 60 Minutes (CBS)0.9/71,132
 Chicago Med (NBC)0.9/81,110
 23.College Football: Pac-12 Prime (Fox)0.8/81,088
 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)0.8/71,075
 The Voice – Monday (NBC)0.8/71,057
 Fire Country (CBS)0.8/81,040
 Abbott Elementary (ABC)0.8/71,037
 The Voice – Tuesday (NBC)0.8/71,028
 The Bachelor (ABC)0.8/71,025
 The Bachelor in Paradise – Tuesday (ABC)0.8/71,018
FBI (CBS)0.8/71,014
32.The Bachelor in Paradise – Monday (ABC)0.7/6965
 Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)0.7/7965
 NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC)0.7/8959
 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)0.7/7957
American Idol – Monday (ABC)0.7/6950
 The Amazing Race (CBS)0.7/7944
 The Rookie (ABC)0.7/6936
 The Conners (ABC)0.7/7931
 Night Court (NBC)0.7/7920
 The Equalizer (CBS)0.7/6915
 Station 19 (ABC)0.7/6906
 NCIS (CBS)0.7/5893
 The Neighborhood (CBS)0.7/6878
 WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox)0.7/7876
 Law & Order (NBC)0.7/6862
 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)0.7/7855
 S.W.A.T. (CBS)0.7/7854
 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)0.7/6849
50.Blue Bloods (CBS)0.6/7843
The Simpsons (Fox)0.6/5840
 Jeopardy! Masters (ABC)0.6/6829
 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)0.6/6808
 The Good Doctor (ABC)0.6/6808
 The Walking Dead (AMC)0.6/4799
 Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)0.6/5788
 AGT All-Stars (NBC)0.6/5786
 WWE Monday Night Raw (USA)0.6/5781
 Family Guy (Fox)0.6/5775
 FBI: International (CBS)0.6/5774
 Shark Tank (ABC)0.6/6773
 House of the Dragon (HBO)0.6/4766
 College Football Prime L (ESPN)0.6/6766
 Accused (Fox)0.6/5766
 Will Trent (ABC)0.6/6756
 Lego Masters (Fox)0.6/5755
The Price is Right at Night (CBS)0.6/5755
 Quantum Leap (NBC)0.6/5743
 New Amsterdam (NBC)0.6/6730
 NCIS Hawai’i (CBS)0.6/5723
 East New York (CBS)0.6/4719
 72.So Help Me Todd (CBS)0.5/5708
 The Resident (Fox)0.5/5707
 Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)0.5/4705
 La Brea (NBC)0.5/5703
 Home Economics (ABC)0.5/5700
 Special Forces (Fox)0.5/5698
 NFL Monday Night Football: Manningcast (ESPN2)0.5/4697
 CSI: Vegas (CBS)0.5/5688
 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)0.5/5687
 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)0.5/4687
 Sister Wives (TLC)0.5/4685
 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Tell All: No Limits (TLC)0.5/4681
 NHL Playoffs – Quarter Finals L (TNT)0.5/6669
 Alert: MPU (Bravo)0.5/4668
 20/20 (ABC)0.5/5667
 The Rookie: Feds (ABC)0.5/5661
 NHL Conference Semifinals (ESPN)0.5/5657
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (TLC)0.5/4655
 Big Sky (ABC)0.5/4708
 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)0.5/5653
 The Challenge: Ride or Dies (MTV)0.5/4651
 That’s My Jam (NBC)0.5/5647
 A Million Little Things (ABC)0.5/5646
 NBA Basketball (TNT)0.5/5636
 Bob’s Burgers (Fox)0.5/4624
 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)0.5/4623
 Dateline Friday (NBC)0.5/5622
 NBA Regular Season (ESPN)0.5/5614
 The Cleaning Lady (Fox)0.5/3597
 Below Deck (Bravo)0.5/4595
 Not Dead Yet (ABC)0.5/4593
Source: Nielsen. 09-19-2022 – 05-14-2023. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime (after 7 p.m.), Original telecasts only, three episodes or more. Top 100 shown based on A18-49. Excludes: Spanish-language programming, children’s networks, specials and movies.

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2022-23 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

Network (Total viewer number; Year-to-year comparison)

  1. CBS (5,888,000; down 5%)
  2. NBC (5,218,000; down 13%)
  3. Fox (4,419,000; down 1%)
  4. ABC (4,111,000; down 1%)
  5. ESPN (2,186,000; up 2%)
  6. Fox News (2,109,000; down 15%)
  7. Univision (1,279,000; down 14%)
  8. MSNBC (1,185,000; up 2%)
  9. TNT (1,073,000; down 9%)
  10. Hallmark (1,012,000; down 13%)
  11. Ion (964,000; down 6%)
  12. HGTV (959,000; down 16%)
  13. Telemundo (936,000; down 6%)
  14. TBS (881,000; down 19%)
  15. History (814,000; down 5%)
  16. TLC (791,000; down 23%)
  17. Discovery (721,000; down 17%)
  18. Food Network (720,000; down 15%)
  19. INSP (708,000; down 14%)
  20. USA Network (672,000; down 13%)
  21. Me TV (638,000; down 10%)
  22. CNN (605,000; down 19%)
  23. Bravo (551,000; down 16%)
  24. The CW (543,000; down 16%)
  25. ID (537,000; down 11%)

THE TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2022-23 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

Network — 18-49 rating/share (18-49 viewer number; Year-to-year comparison)

1. Fox — 1.01/9 (1,316,000; down 2%)
2. NBC — 0.83/8 (1,089,000; down 25%)
3. CBS — 0.66/6 (858,000; down 17%)
4. ESPN — 0.64/6 (839,000; up 3%)
5. ABC — 0.64/6 (834,000; down 11%)
6. Univision — 0.36/3 (476,000; down 21%)
7. TNT — 0.34/3 (448,000; down 10%)
8. Telemundo — 0.26/2 (345,000; down 9%)
9. TBS — 0.23/2 (279,000; down 22%)
10. USA — 0.17/2 (218,000; down 8%)

A DECADE OF CHARTS:

2012-2013 TV season

2013-2014 TV season

2014-2015 TV season

2015-2016 TV season

2016-2017 TV season

2017-2018 TV season

2018-2019 TV season

2019-2020 TV season

2020-2021 TV season

2021-2022 TV season

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad