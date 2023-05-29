100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2022-23: This Season’s Winners and Losers

These are indeed the waning days of the scripted basic cable juggernaut. That may be a strange thing to point out when once again, the most-watched entertainment show of the just-completed 2022-2023 TV season was “Yellowstone,” the modern western that airs on Paramount Network. But “Yellowstone” is wrapping up sometime in the next year, and the only other scripted series from a basic cabler to consistently be ranked among TV’s top shows, AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has already ended its run.

“The Walking Dead,” of course, dominated the season-ender charts for years — even beating football in the 2014-2015 TV season with a whopping 13.2 rating among adults 18-49. But as basic cable is almost completely out of the original scripted series business now (unscripted hits like “Vanderpump Rules” still abound, of course), those brief halcyon days are coming to an end.

For now, Taylor Sheridan can enjoy his moment at the top of the heap. “Yellowstone” ended the season as the only non-sports show to average over 10 million viewers a week — at 11.6 million. (CBS’ “NCIS,” next in line, is just shy of that, at 9.8 million). And it continues to be the only entertainment series to average a 2.0 rating or better among adults 18-49 — the next closest shows are half that. Even sneak linear previews of his new entries “1923” and “Tulsa King” made it on the top 100 of this season’s top series. (They’re not in our charts, however, since only two episodes of each were aired before moving to their Paramount+ streaming home.)

As the TV season ends, CBS took the overall crown for total viewers, averaging 5.9 million (down 5% from last year), while Fox was tops among adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating. According to CBS, this marks its 15th consecutive win in viewers, a streak that ties its dominance from 1955 to 1970. And Fox, aided this year by the Super Bowl, notes that its +22% margin of victory in the demo is largest for any network since it last broadcast the big game in 2020.

Football, of course, remains the dominant story in broadcast and cable. The most-watched program in primetime continues to be NBC’s “ ,” averaging 18 million viewers. Here’s a look at this TV season’s final stats.

WINNERS

“Fire Country”: The year’s hottest new show is appropriately about an elite group of firefighters and the prison release program that assists in extinguishing massive wildfires in Northern California. Max Thieriot stars in the show, from Jerry Bruckheimer, and created it with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The CBS drama is the season’s No. 1 new drama in total viewers (8.3 million) and adults 18-49 (0.8).

Amazon: In a first, this year’s series ranker includes one program found on streaming: Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” which is the No. 6 show of the year in total viewers, and No. 2 in adults 18-49. That’s due to a deal Amazon struck with Nielsen to measure “Thursday Night Football,” which is part of the same panel measurement that is used for all national TV ratings. The “TNF” number includes Prime Video viewing, as well as local over-the-air stations in the markets of the teams playing.

Broadcast sitcoms: Wait, this can still happen? There are shows actually improving on their year-to-year ratings? In the 2020s? It’s true — and in this case, they’re comedies! The year’s most-watched half-hour is “Young Sheldon,” which averaged 9.3 million viewers (up from 9.2 million last year). And breakout hit “Ghosts” continues to spook up stellar ratings, with 9.1 million viewers, a leap from 8.4 million last year. Other comedies on the rise include ABC’s “The Conners” (5 million from 4.8 million) and “Abbott Elementary” (3.9 million, from 3.8 million).

LOSERS

“East New York”: It’s the tough truth of being on CBS: Even its canceled dramas do better than many of its rivals’ best shows. And so went “East New York,” axed by the Eye net this May despite averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Despite ending the season in a solid No. 24 slot, CBS said “fuggedaboutit” to “East New York” after one season.

Anything premium not “House of the Dragon”: Pay networks are available in a fraction of U.S. TV homes — and these days, most of those shows are probably watched on streaming anyway. That’s why it’s impressive that HBO’s “House of the Dragon” made the full season ranker, averaging 2.7 million viewers in linear alone. But it was also the only premium cable series to make the grade.

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2022-23, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched series of the 2022-2023 season are …

Rank Title (Network) VIEWERS (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 18,136 2. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 11,550 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 10,138 4. NCIS (CBS) 9,833 5. FBI (CBS) 9,524 6. NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon) 9,446 7. Young Sheldon (CBS) 9,287 8. Chicago Fire (NBC) 9,253 9. Blue Bloods (CBS) 9,242 10. Ghosts (CBS) 9,085 11. 60 Minutes (CBS) 8,805 12. Chicago Med (NBC) 8,486 13. The Equalizer (CBS) 8,286 14. Chicago PD (NBC) 8,272 15. Fire Country (CBS) 8,252 16. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 8,006 17. FBI: International (CBS) 7,726 18. NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS) 7,507 19. The Voice — Monday (NBC) 7,306 20. The Voice —Tuesday (NBC) 7,213 21. 9-1-1 (Fox) 7,092 22. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 6,873 23. American Idol (ABC) 6,798 24. East New York (CBS) 6,791 25. Survivor (CBS) 6,714 26. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 6,681 27. The Rookie (ABC) 6,484 28. The Neighborhood (CBS) 6,456 29. So Help Me Todd (CBS) 6,378 30. Jeopardy! Masters (ABC) 6,359 31. The Good Doctor (ABC) 6,236 32. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 6,152 33. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 6,107 34. American Idol — Monday (ABC) 6,063 35. NBA Playoffs: Conference Semis (ESPN) 6,014 36. Will Trent (ABC) 5,989 37. Law & Order (NBC) 5,867 38. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 5,646 39. CSI: Vegas (CBS) 5,640 40. AGT All Stars (NBC) 5,499 41. Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) 5,390 42. NBA Playoffs: Round 2 (TNT) 5,309 43. Station 19 (ABC) 5,215 44. Night Court (NBC) 5,209 45. The Masked Singer (Fox) 5,142 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 5,142 47. New Amsterdam (NBC) 5,118 48. The Price is Right at Night (CBS) 4,966 49. The Conners (ABC) 4,964 50. Big Sky (ABC) 4,818 51. La Brea (NBC) 4,758 52. The Amazing Race (CBS) 4,647 53. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 4,619 54. The Resident (Fox) 4,396 55. The Rookie: Feds (ABC) 4,310 56. Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC) 4,304 57. Shark Tank (ABC) 4,275 58. Saturday Night Football (ABC) 4,020 59. Abbott Elementary (ABC) 3,947 60. Accused (Fox) 3,936 61. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) 3,921 62. Quantum Leap (NBC) 3,892 63. 20/20 (ABC) 3,873 64. Alert: MPU (Fox) 3,787 The Bachelor (ABC) 3,787 66. Next Level Chef (Fox) 3,699 67. A Million Little Things (ABC) 3,671 68. Dateline-Friday (NBC) 3,600 69. NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TNT) 3,597 70. The Cleaning Lady (Fox) 3,494 71. Not Dead Yet (ABC) 3,352 72. College Football Pac12 Prime (Fox) 3,228 73. That’s My Jam (NBC) 3,225 74. MLB NL Division Series L (FS1) 3,207 75. The Goldbergs (ABC) 3,115 76. Bachelor in Paradise — Tuesday (ABC) 3,045 77. Hell’s Kitchen (Fox) 2,948 78. Bachelor in Paradise — Monday (ABC) 2,942 79. Home Economics (ABC) 2,923 80. NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC) 2,847 81. House of the Dragon (HBO) 2,717 82. Special Forces (Fox) 2,692 83. WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox) 2,594 84. Sister Wives (TLC) 2,575 85. The Walking Dead (AMC) 2,493 86. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Tell All: No Limits (TLC) 2,394 87. Lego Masters (Fox) 2,246 88. College Football Prime L (ESPN) 2,177 89. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (TLC) 2,171 90. The Simpsons (Fox) 2,089 91. WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) 2,059 92. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo) 1,975 93. Below Deck (Bravo) 1,779 94. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) 1,727 95. Family Guy (Fox) 1,653 96. Monday Night Football — Manningcast (ESPN2) 1,477 97. NHL Conference Semi-Finals L (ESPN) 1,457 98. NHL Playoffs Quarter Finals (TNT) 1,438 99. NBA Basketball (TNT) 1,409 100. Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 1,402 Source: Nielsen. 09-19-2022 – 05-14-2023. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime (after 7 p.m.), Original telecasts only, three episodes or more. Top 100 shown based on total viewers. Excludes: Spanish-language programming, children’s networks, specials and movies.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2022-23 (ADULTS 18-49)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) RATING /SHARE 18-49 VIEWERS (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 4.9/36 6,342 2. NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon) 3.5/29 4,595 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 3.0/24 3,899 4. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 2.1/15 2,763 NBA Playoffs – Conference Semis L (ESPN) 2.1/23 2,712 6. NBA Playoffs – Round 2 L (TNT) 1.9/19 2,424 7. NBA Playoffs – Round 1 L(TNT) 1.3/14 1,701 NBA Playoffs – 1st Round L(ESPN) 1.3/15 1,645 9. Survivor (CBS) 1.0/10 1,365 Chicago PD (NBC) 1.0/10 1,316 Chicago Fire (NBC) 1.0/9 1,301 9-1-1 (Fox) 1.0/8 1,298 13. Ghosts (CBS) 0.9/8 1,230 Saturday Night Football (ABC) 0.9/9 1,225 Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 0.9/8 1,224 The Masked Singer (Fox) 0.9/8 1,200 American Idol (ABC) 0.9/8 1,170 Next Level Chef (Fox) 0.9/8 1,153 MLB NL Division Series L (FS1) 0.9/9 1,153 Young Sheldon (CBS) 0.9/8 1,133 60 Minutes (CBS) 0.9/7 1,132 Chicago Med (NBC) 0.9/8 1,110 23. College Football: Pac-12 Prime (Fox) 0.8/8 1,088 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 0.8/7 1,075 The Voice – Monday (NBC) 0.8/7 1,057 Fire Country (CBS) 0.8/8 1,040 Abbott Elementary (ABC) 0.8/7 1,037 The Voice – Tuesday (NBC) 0.8/7 1,028 The Bachelor (ABC) 0.8/7 1,025 The Bachelor in Paradise – Tuesday (ABC) 0.8/7 1,018 FBI (CBS) 0.8/7 1,014 32. The Bachelor in Paradise – Monday (ABC) 0.7/6 965 Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) 0.7/7 965 NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC) 0.7/8 959 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 0.7/7 957 American Idol – Monday (ABC) 0.7/6 950 The Amazing Race (CBS) 0.7/7 944 The Rookie (ABC) 0.7/6 936 The Conners (ABC) 0.7/7 931 Night Court (NBC) 0.7/7 920 The Equalizer (CBS) 0.7/6 915 Station 19 (ABC) 0.7/6 906 NCIS (CBS) 0.7/5 893 The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.7/6 878 WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox) 0.7/7 876 Law & Order (NBC) 0.7/6 862 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 0.7/7 855 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.7/7 854 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) 0.7/6 849 50. Blue Bloods (CBS) 0.6/7 843 The Simpsons (Fox) 0.6/5 840 Jeopardy! Masters (ABC) 0.6/6 829 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo) 0.6/6 808 The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.6/6 808 The Walking Dead (AMC) 0.6/4 799 Hell’s Kitchen (Fox) 0.6/5 788 AGT All-Stars (NBC) 0.6/5 786 WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) 0.6/5 781 Family Guy (Fox) 0.6/5 775 FBI: International (CBS) 0.6/5 774 Shark Tank (ABC) 0.6/6 773 House of the Dragon (HBO) 0.6/4 766 College Football Prime L (ESPN) 0.6/6 766 Accused (Fox) 0.6/5 766 Will Trent (ABC) 0.6/6 756 Lego Masters (Fox) 0.6/5 755 The Price is Right at Night (CBS) 0.6/5 755 Quantum Leap (NBC) 0.6/5 743 New Amsterdam (NBC) 0.6/6 730 NCIS Hawai’i (CBS) 0.6/5 723 East New York (CBS) 0.6/4 719 72. So Help Me Todd (CBS) 0.5/5 708 The Resident (Fox) 0.5/5 707 Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC) 0.5/4 705 La Brea (NBC) 0.5/5 703 Home Economics (ABC) 0.5/5 700 Special Forces (Fox) 0.5/5 698 NFL Monday Night Football: Manningcast (ESPN2) 0.5/4 697 CSI: Vegas (CBS) 0.5/5 688 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.5/5 687 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.5/4 687 Sister Wives (TLC) 0.5/4 685 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Tell All: No Limits (TLC) 0.5/4 681 NHL Playoffs – Quarter Finals L (TNT) 0.5/6 669 Alert: MPU (Bravo) 0.5/4 668 20/20 (ABC) 0.5/5 667 The Rookie: Feds (ABC) 0.5/5 661 NHL Conference Semifinals (ESPN) 0.5/5 657 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (TLC) 0.5/4 655 Big Sky (ABC) 0.5/4 708 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.5/5 653 The Challenge: Ride or Dies (MTV) 0.5/4 651 That’s My Jam (NBC) 0.5/5 647 A Million Little Things (ABC) 0.5/5 646 NBA Basketball (TNT) 0.5/5 636 Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 0.5/4 624 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) 0.5/4 623 Dateline Friday (NBC) 0.5/5 622 NBA Regular Season (ESPN) 0.5/5 614 The Cleaning Lady (Fox) 0.5/3 597 Below Deck (Bravo) 0.5/4 595 Not Dead Yet (ABC) 0.5/4 593 Source: Nielsen. 09-19-2022 – 05-14-2023. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime (after 7 p.m.), Original telecasts only, three episodes or more. Top 100 shown based on A18-49. Excludes: Spanish-language programming, children’s networks, specials and movies.

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2022-23 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

Network (Total viewer number; Year-to-year comparison)

CBS (5,888,000; down 5%) NBC (5,218,000; down 13%) Fox (4,419,000; down 1%) ABC (4,111,000; down 1%) ESPN (2,186,000; up 2%) Fox News (2,109,000; down 15%) Univision (1,279,000; down 14%) MSNBC (1,185,000; up 2%) TNT (1,073,000; down 9%) Hallmark (1,012,000; down 13%) Ion (964,000; down 6%) HGTV (959,000; down 16%) Telemundo (936,000; down 6%) TBS (881,000; down 19%) History (814,000; down 5%) TLC (791,000; down 23%) Discovery (721,000; down 17%) Food Network (720,000; down 15%) INSP (708,000; down 14%) USA Network (672,000; down 13%) Me TV (638,000; down 10%) CNN (605,000; down 19%) Bravo (551,000; down 16%) The CW (543,000; down 16%) ID (537,000; down 11%)

THE TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2022-23 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

Network — 18-49 rating/share (18-49 viewer number; Year-to-year comparison)

1. Fox — 1.01/9 (1,316,000; down 2%)

2. NBC — 0.83/8 (1,089,000; down 25%)

3. CBS — 0.66/6 (858,000; down 17%)

4. ESPN — 0.64/6 (839,000; up 3%)

5. ABC — 0.64/6 (834,000; down 11%)

6. Univision — 0.36/3 (476,000; down 21%)

7. TNT — 0.34/3 (448,000; down 10%)

8. Telemundo — 0.26/2 (345,000; down 9%)

9. TBS — 0.23/2 (279,000; down 22%)

10. USA — 0.17/2 (218,000; down 8%)

A DECADE OF CHARTS:

2012-2013 TV season

2013-2014 TV season

2014-2015 TV season

2015-2016 TV season

2016-2017 TV season

2017-2018 TV season

2018-2019 TV season

2019-2020 TV season

2020-2021 TV season

2021-2022 TV season