UTA Alum Monique Francis Joins Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media as Head of Marketing

Hoorae Media has appointed Monique Francis as its new head of marketing. Francis will be responsible for handling marketing strategy and operations for Hoorae and its banners (Hoorae Film & TV, Raedio and ColorCreative).

She will work closely with the executive leadership team and report directly to CEO Issa Rae and chief of staff Kaylin Cotton.

“I’m thrilled to have Monique join the Hoorae team as we solidify our footprint in the marketing and brand services space,” expressed Rae. “She is exactly the kind of passionate thinker and ambitious leader we need to build out this arm. Come see about her!”

“I have immense respect for what Issa and the team at Hoorae have built, and I’m excited to join them in this role,” added Francis. “It’s a privilege to bring my experience working at the intersection of entertainment, brands and marketing to help grow Hoorae’s portfolio of brands and expand its footprint in the marketing world.”

Prior to joining Rae’s media company, Francis was a client strategist within the entertainment and culture division of UTA’s MediaLink. Additionally, she comes with more than 10 years of experience creating brand strategies, integrated marketing campaigns, content and social impact initiatives for organizations such as Constellation Brands, the Alzheimer’s Association, JP Morgan Chase, Wilson Sporting Goods, the Coca-Cola Company and BODYARMOR, among others. She also served as a co-head of content and social impact executive within CAA Brand Consulting.

Francis is a founding member of the Social Change Fund, which supports organizations working to dismantle systemic racism, empower communities of color and sustainably build a fair, equitable society. She serves as an advisor for the social change app, COMMUNITYx, whose goal is to help people connect around causes and take action. She is also on the Industry Advisory Board for the Latino Film Institute. Francis is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.