Momoguro Animated TV Series, Roblox Game in Development From Baobab Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

An animated television series based on the digital collectible RPG game Momoguro is in development from Baobab Studios.

The independent interactive animation studio is working on the series in collaboration with Momoguro directors Martin Allias and Nico Casavecchia. While Baobab has not yet decided on a distributor, the Emmy-winning studio recently announced two upcoming projects with Disney+. With the streamer, Baobab is developing an animated anthology series titled “The Witchverse,” based on the short VR film “Baba Yaga” written by Eric Darnell, and a feline workplace comedy series called “Intercats,” created by Darnell and Pamela Ribon.

Baobab is also busy at work launching a new Roblox video game based on the Momoguro IP, which will land on the gaming platform this summer. According to its official description, Momoguro: Momo Quest is an “adventure game where you save Momo Island from the Singulars trying to snatch away its power crystals.”

The description continues, “Attach magical creatures (Momos) to your avatar to gain their super abilities as you explore the island, complete challenging obbies, hunt down the crystals, and take on the evil Singulars in dance battle. There are 30 unique Momos of different rarities to add to your collection. Level each one up to increase its powers as you progress around the map and restore harmony (and a little rhythm) to the island.”

A leading company at the intersection of entertainment and gaming, Baobab was founded by Darnell, Maureen Fan and Larry Cutler. Its projects include the animated 360-degree virtual reality movie “Invasion!” starring Ethan Hawke and “Crow: The Legend,” a short film with John Legend.

Watch an exclusive trailer for Momoguro: Momo Quest below.