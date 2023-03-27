Molly Shannon, Ana De Armas Announced as ‘SNL’ Hosts, Karol G Slated to Make Musical Guest Debut

Molly Shannon will return to Studio 8H to host “SNL” for the second time on April 8, NBC announced on Monday.

Shannon stars in “A Good Person,” which is currently in theaters, and the third season of “The Other Two,” premiering May 4 on HBO Max.

She’ll be joined by the Jonas Brothers as the musical guest. This marks the third time the brothers have taken the “SNL” stage. Their latest album, “The Album,” featuring the upcoming single “Waffle House,” is set to be released May 12.

Coming up, Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty will host a dual debut as the show returns on April 1. The creator, executive producer, writer and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” will make her hosting debut with Yachty performing as the guest for the first time. Lil Yachty ‘s new work, “Let’s Start Here,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top rock and alternative charts.

Academy Award nominee Ana de Armas will host “SNL” for the first time on April 15. De Armas will soon be seen in Apple TV+’s “Ghosted,” which premieres on April 21. Karol G will make her first appearance as musical guest. Her newest album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 the Billboard 200 chart.

Most recently, the post-production crew at NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” unanimously ratified their first-ever union contract, a deal that will offer immediate pay boosts for all members of the unit and averted a strike deadline the members had set for April 1st.

“The solidarity and bravery of this crew are just so impressive,” said Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of the Editors Guild at the time. “They fought not just to improve their own working lives; they have also set a standard that will benefit all those who follow in their footsteps at this TV comedy institution. It was an honor to work with them on reaching this significant agreement.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.