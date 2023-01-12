‘Mo’ Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

“Mo” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season, Variety has learned. The single-camera comedy debuted its first season on the streaming service in August 2022.

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” said Mo Amer, series star, co-creator, and executive producer.

Amer stars as a fictionalized version of himself in the show. Per the official synopsis, “Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bulls–t as a Palestinian refugee living one step away from obtaining asylum in the U.S. His family — including his resilient mother and hilariously unfiltered brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Mo deftly adapts to his new world, but it’s tough to get ahead when you’re tied up in red tape.”

Amer stars in the series along with Teresa Ruiz as Maria, Farah Bseiso as Yusra, and Omar Elba as Sameer. Ramy Youssef co-created the series with Amer and also serve as an executive producer. Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, and series director Solvan “Slick” Naim also executive produce. A24 is the studio.

“Mo” was met with critical acclaim upon its release, with the first season holding a perfect 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards. Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the best lead performance in a new scripted series category.