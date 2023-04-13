Minnie Driver, Amandla Jahava to Lead ‘Peep Show’ Reboot Pilot at FX

Minnie Driver and Amandla Jahava are set to play the lead roles in FX’s “Peep Show” pilot, Variety has learned. In addition, Yana Gorskaya (“What We Do in the Shadows”) has come onboard to direct the pilot.

The pilot, a reboot of the British comedy series of the same name, was originally commissioned at FX in December 2022. The official logline states, “Taking inspiration from the original UK series ‘Peep Show’ and its unique narrative format, the pilot follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.”

The role marks a return to FX for Driver, who previously starred in the series “The Riches” at the cable network. She is best known for her feature work, including her Oscar-nominated role in “Good Will Hunting.” Her other feature credits include “Circle of Friends,” “Rosaline,” and Amazon’s “Cinderella.” She will next be seen in the biopic “Chevalier.” In TV, Driver has also starred in the ABC comedy series “Speechless” and the Amazon series “Modern Love.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Independent Talent Group, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Jahava graduated from Yale with her MFA in 2019. Since graduating, she has starred in the pilots “How to Make Love to a Black Woman” at Showtime and “DMZ” at HBO Max. She also had a recurring role in Season 1 of Issa Rae’s HBO Max series “Rap Sh*t.”

Jahava is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein. Gorskaya is repped by UTA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman

Stefani Robinson serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the pilot. Dianne McGunigle also executive produces along with Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, two of the co-creators of the original series. Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell of Objective Fiction, which produced the original series, will also executive produce. Objective Fiction is part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group. Gorskaya will executive produce in addition to directing. FX Productions is the studio.

“Peep Show” aired from 2003-2015 on Channel 4 in the U.K. for nine seasons. The series was unique in that nearly every shot was from the main characters’ point of view, while the audience is also able to hear their inner thoughts while in seeing from their perspective. David Mitchell and Robert Webb starred as Mark and Jez, with other cast members including Olivia Colman and Matt King.