‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Signs With IAG (EXCLUSIVE)

Patti Stanger has signed with Independent Artist Group (IAG) for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be managed by Rob Lee of Mainstay Entertainment and is also repped by Darin Frank of Sloane Offer.

Stanger was the star and executive producer of the hit Bravo series “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” which aired on the cabler for eight seasons between 2008 and 2015. Stanger is a third generation matchmaker and has authored multiple books such as ““Become Your Own Matchmaker,” “Raise Your Desirability Factor,” “Find Your Match” and “Seal the Deal.” She has also been a featured columnist for People and Star.

She has made appearances on shows like “Dr. Phil,” “The Real,” “The View,” “The Doctor Oz Show,” “Steve Harvey,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” She has even branched out into television acting with roles on “Drop Dead Diva” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Stanger is also active as a producer. She executive produced the WeTV series “Love Blows” as well as scripted projects for the Hallmark Channel like “Matchmaker Mysteries” starring Danica McKellar and Victor Webster and, most recently, the rom-com “Advice to Love By.” She has a new series coming to The CW in 2024.

Currently, she is developing a series based on her early childhood in 1970s New Jersey growing up in a family of matchmakers with Andrew Cole-Bulgin and Allan Scott.

Beyond that, Stanger is owner and creator of the best-selling pheromone fragrance Eye of Love Matchmaker, Tyku sake, PS Match wines and is the owner and CEO of MillionairesClub123.com. She also has been the face of Sensa Diet and 1-800 Flowers.