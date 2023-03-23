‘Stranger Things’ Writers Deny Millie Bobby Brown Turned Down $12 Million Offer for Eleven Spinoff: ‘Nothing’ in This Report Is ‘True’

Did Millie Bobby Brown turn down a multi-million dollar deal to reprise Eleven in a “Stranger Things” spinoff series? The Sun and The Daily Mail reported as much this week, with sources claiming that Brown was offered $12 million (£10 million) for a potential Eleven spinoff but rejected it because she wants to “branch out” into other roles. The official “Stranger Things” writers room took to Twitter to reject the report.

“Yeah, there’s nothing in this article that is true,” the “Stranger Things” writers said while sharing The Daily Mail article. “Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!”

Variety has reached out to Brown’s representatives for further comment.

The flagship “Stranger Things” series is heading into its fifth and final season, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been open about developing spinoffs to keep the franchise alive. During an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast last year, the Duffers said their spinoff ideas were not centered on pre-existing characters.

“It’s not following…I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the Duffer Brothers said. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

One pre-existing “Stranger Things” character will be getting a prequel of sorts, but it won’t be happening on Netflix. Variety reported earlier this month that Netflix is mounting a “Stranger Things” stage play that will hit the West End in London later this year. The play, titled “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” is set in 1959 and includes a younger version of David Harbour’s Hopper. “Stranger Things” writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry wrote the play from an original story the Duffer Brothers helped develop. The production will be helmed by Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry.

As for the end of “Stranger Things,” Brown has been honest in interviews about how bittersweet it will be to film the final season.

“It’s gonna be hard, of course,” she told “Good Morning America” last fall. “It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and … it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with ‘Stranger Things.’”

Outside of “Stranger Things,” Brown has starred in and executive produced two “Enola Holmes” movies for Netflix. She also appeared in Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Brown has two major films on the way: The Netflix fantasy action movie “Damsel” and the Russo Brothers’ sci-fi actioner “The Electric State.”