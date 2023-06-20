Mike Mulvihill Named President, Insights and Analytics, for Fox Corp.

Fox is granting new status to one of its veteran research chiefs.

Michael Mulvihill will take on the role of president of insights and analytics at Fox Corp., expanding his purview from Fox Sports, where he had held forth for years, to Fox Entertainment and the Tubi streaming-video hub.

Mulvihill will continue to report to Mark Silverman, president and COO of Fox Sports, while additionally now reporting into the leadership of Fox Entertainment and Tubi. He will not have oversight over any functions at Fox News Media,

“Mike has been an unbelievable asset to the FOX Sports team, providing unmatched insightful analysis, and helping us grow our business to new heights,” said Silverman. “We are thrilled to see Mike expand his portfolio and bring his unique talents to our Fox Entertainment Group and Tubi.”

Mulvihill most recently served as executive vice president, head of strategy and analytics for Fox Sports, a role he held since 2016. Mulvihill has played an important role in maintaining existing rights deals with several of Fox Sports’ key league partners, including the National Football League and Major League Baseball. He was also involved in the pact that secured the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022, as well as the extension adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Fox Sports’ portfolio. Mulvihill also oversees all of Fox’s horse racing content and negotiated the deals that brought the Belmont Stakes to Fox beginning in 2023 and that made Fix an equity partner in the advance deposit wagering platform NYRA Bets.

Additionally, Mulvihill has served as a liaison for scheduling decisions between Fox Sports and league partners including NFL, MLB and Nascar. He helped create Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday,” and oversees the scheduling of the NFL On Fox.”

Mulvihill joined Fox Sports in 1995 as a research analyst. He was promoted to the position of senior vice president in 2011. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in communications.