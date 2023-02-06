Mike Judge, Zach Woods‘ Peacock Animated Comedy Series ’In the Know’ Sets Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has set the voice cast for the adult animated series “In the Know,” Variety has learned exclusively.

As previously announced, Mike Judge and Zach Woods will star in the series. They will now be joined by J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession,” “Rectify”), Charlie Bushnell (“Diary of a Future President,” “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”), Carl Tart (“Grand Crew”), and Caitlin Reilly (“Loot,” “Hacks”). The show was originally picked up at the streamer in September in Peacock’s first adult animated series order.

Per the official logline, “Lauren Caspian (Woods) is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show ‘In the Know,’ in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

Reilly will voice Fabian, researcher and fact checker. Bushnell will voice Chase, a college intern. Cameron will voice Barb, co-executive producer of “In The Know.” Tart will voice Carl, a sound engineer. Judge will voice Sandy, culture critic.

Judge and Woods co-created “In the Know” with Brandon Gardner. Judge executive produces under his Bandera Entertainment banner along with Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis. Alexander Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for Shadowmachine. Universal Television is the studio.