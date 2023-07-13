Reality Kingpin Mike Darnell Departs Warner Bros. TV Group After 10 Years

The dark prince of the unscripted world is plotting his next chapter: Mike Darnell is exiting Warner Bros. Television Group after a decade with the studio, a move he decided to make after a restructuring would have altered his role at the company. Darnell, who had served as president of unscripted television for Warner Bros., and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman/CEO Channing Dungey were set to announce the change on Thursday.

As part of the new structure, Darnell won’t be replaced; instead, the alternative and unscripted divisions that reported to Darnell will now report directly to Dungey. Darnell had a year left in his current contract with the studio.

“Letting yourself go is always difficult…I took a deep breath, called myself on Zoom and told myself it was time to leave,” Darnell said in a statement, in his usual unique style. “I took it surprisingly well,” he quipped.

“Actually, Channing approached me a couple of months ago, and although I was given the opportunity to stay… it would have meant more changes for both my personal deal and to the general structure of the division,” Darnell added in his ellipses-filled statement. “Call it fate, or just good timing, during my discussions with Channing, a couple of new ventures have come my way… Even so, deciding to leave was difficult. (Those who know me know I am not a fan of change.) I want to thank my amazing studio team. I am, of course, going to miss everybody…not the least of which is Channing… I couldn’t ask for a more supportive boss, first class all the way.”

Darnell joined Warner Bros. in 2013 after a legendary 18-year run at Fox, where his reputation was cemented as the reality kingpin behind TV phenomenon “American Idol,” as well as juicy TV favorites like “Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire” and “Temptation Island,” as well as in-your-face fare including “Joe Millionaire,” “Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction,” “The Swan,” “When Animals Attack” and “Man vs. Beast.” (At Fox he also helped shepherd animated hits “Family Guy” and “Futurama,” the latter of which has just been revived at Hulu.)

He continued that streak at Warner Bros., doubling the studio’s unscripted output and overseeing hundreds of series on broadcast, cable, streamers and first-run syndication. His oversight included NBC’s “The Voice,” ABC’s “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” He also launched the studio’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” talker in syndication.

Darnell expanded Warner Bros. TV Group in digital with Ellentube and games (with the app Heads Up!), and expanded the studio into high-end documentaries with a slate that includes projects at Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO Sports and Max.

“When Mike joined Warner Bros. in 2013, he was already an industry legend — one of the most influential figures in the history of unscripted programming,” Dungey said. “In his 10 years with WBTVG, he truly supercharged the unscripted department by more than doubling the series output, making Warner Bros. the top unscripted studio in America for seven straight years. Mike oversaw an all-star lineup of the top unscripted properties in the business, and his record of success is unparalleled.

“I had hoped we would continue to work together, but I understand Mike’s decision to leave,” she added. “If there’s such a thing as a genius in this business, Mike definitely qualifies. I am incredibly grateful for his inspired leadership, both in the industry and within the company, and for his warm friendship and unforgettable style. We’re losing a legend and an icon, one of the most creative executives in the industry, and he will be well and truly missed.”