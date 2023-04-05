Netflix Announces Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey Interview Special ‘The Light We Carry’

For those that weren’t among the lucky few thousand people who witnessed Michelle Obama in conversation with Oprah Winfrey in person last December, Netflix is offering a front row seat to soak up all the wisdom shared.

The streamer announced Thursday morning that the intimate conversation has been adapted into a new special, dubbed “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,” which will begin streaming globally on Apr. 25.

Directed by Linda Mendoza and filmed at the final stop on the tour for Obama’s 2022 bestseller “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” in Inglewood, Calif., the 80-minute special captures the former First Lady and legendary television host engage in a wide-ranging conversation, where Obama unpacks her toolbox.

“The woman who needs no introduction for real — Michelle Obama,” Winfrey exclaims at the top of the trailer for the special.

The official logline explains that the special features Obama as she “shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends.”

With Obama and Winfrey “covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance,” their conversation is described as “candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real… about the moment in which we are living.”

One example, Obama gives a reality check to those who think her marriage to former president Barack Obama is “#RelationshipGoals” 100% of the time.

“We have to be honest about real marriage and the work that it takes to build a life with another person,” Obama quips. “I’m like, ‘I was mad at him in that picture.'”

She also explains the impetus for writing this book, which follows 2018’s “Becoming,” sharing the idea came from people asking from guidance. She also delves into the meaning behind its title: “The light we carry is in all of us. It’s our responsibility to share that light. Going high begets more of it. That’s why we do it.”

The two friends even dish on how they became confidantes.

“I’m going to tell the story of when you met my kitchen table. It’s not in the book but…” Obama begins as Winfrey chimes in, “See I wasn’t going to tell that story. I didn’t know I could tell that story.”

“The Light We Carry” is presented in association with Higher Ground Productions (the Obamas’ production company, which has a multiyear deal with Netflix) & Jesse Collins Entertainment. The special is produced by Tonia Davis and Ethan Lewis, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannáe Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer below: