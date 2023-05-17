Michael Bay Sets New True Crime Docuseries at Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery has partnered with Michael Bay, with the filmmaker slated to executive produce a new true crime documentary series for the network. Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer for the U.S. Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, made the announcement Wednesday morning during the company’s Upfront presentation.

The series is set to premiere in 2024 and will “expose a terrifying, yet little known, true crime story.”

“When Michael Bay first approached us to collaborate on a true crime project, we instantly knew we wanted to join forces,” Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content for linear and streaming at ID, said in a statement. “Michael Bay is an incredibly dynamic filmmaker and producer whose vision and storytelling appeals to audiences far and wide. This partnership will be the perfect addition to our blockbuster nights on ID.”

“I’m a storyteller at heart; I’m fascinated by the human mind and exploring what makes each of us tick. When you approach documenting real-life crime from that perspective, the end result is always intriguing,” Bay said in a statement. “Known for the caliber of their programming, Investigation Discovery’s expertise in unscripted true crime is second to none, and I can’t wait to expose one of the most twisted crimes of the century.”

While primarily regarded as a filmmaker, with credits such as “Ambulance,” five “Transformers” entries and two “Bad Boys” titles to his name, Bay has also worked as a producer. He serves as an executive producer on Prime Video’s series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which concludes its four-season run this summer, and has previously executive produced “The Last Ship” and “The Purge” TV series. This new new partnership with Investigation Discovery marks a new venture into the documentary television space.