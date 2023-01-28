Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue Confirms He’s Single, Fields Dating and Marriage Offers From Cast

“Creed III” star and director Michael B. Jordan hosted “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 28, and he used the opening monologue to confirm his single status and field relationship offers from the very interested cast.

Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim (in a wedding dress) and Punkie Johnson all paid homage to the hunky star by hitting on him, leading to Jordan to ask the latter, “Punkie, aren’t you gay?”

“I am, but you’re Michael B. Jordan,” Johnson responded, stroking his chest.

Earlier in his monologue, Jordan joked, “Tonight, Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Nervous. Michael B. Vulnerable. Michael will be aiight.” He also shared a clip of himself as a teen on the soap opera “All My Children.”

Earlier in the episode, the cold open took aim at Attorney General Merrick Garland, with Mikey Day portraying the legal heavyweight a press conference addressing the ongoing investigations into classified documents.

“I may look like I was born in a library, but there is something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play,” he said, adding that Donald Trump’s lawyer “put a horse head in my bed.”

“I am the law,” Garland said, as he brought on FBI agents played by Kenan Thompson, Nwodim and Bowen Yang to give updates on the investigations.

“I was in Barack Obama’s house,” Yang’s agent said. “He opened the door and asked ‘Are you selling Girl Scout cookies?'” and later bragged that “Beyoncé called him on his cell phone and he ignored it.”

The cold open wrapped with a quick mention of the tragic events in Memphis, with Thompson’s agent suggesting the FBI should “head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served,” a reference to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police.

Lil Baby is the episode’s musical guest, and performed “California Breeze” as his first song.

Watch the monologue below: