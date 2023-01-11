Miam! Animation Scores U.S., Chinese Deals for ‘Edmond and Lucy,’ Banks U.K. and Scandi Pre-Sales on Upcoming Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Miam! Distribution has scored a raft of broadcast deals for its animation slate, securing U.S., European and Chinese berths for the in-house production “Edmond and Lucy,” while banking additional pre-sales on the upcoming, 2D comedies “Goat Girl” and “The MiniWhats.”

Launched in 2016 as a socially engaged development and distribution outfit, Miam! grew to include an in-house production component in 2019, eventually grouping those three activities under the common banner Miam! Animation in 2020.

Last year, the French studio rolled out international sales on “Edmond and Lucy,” a real-time CGI series, based on popular series of children’s books and aimed at the preschool market. Commissioned by France Television and Germany’s HR KiKA, the eco-friendly show has recently sold to RAI (Italy), Clan/RTVE (Spain), Youku (China) and Kids Street, a U.S. pay-TV channel operated by Condista Networks.

“We are proud of our long-term partnerships with key players such as the RAI channel in Italy and Youku in China,” says Miam! Distribution head, Mélanie Errea. “We care about our shows and about their impact, and we hope that, in a way, ‘Edmond and Lucy’ will contribute to reconnecting kids and their families to the wonders of forests and to the living nature in general.”

“These sales reflect the success of our investment strategy over the past seven years,” Errea adds. “We offer international broadcasters a diversified catalog for all age groups, with varied formats and animation techniques, all within a bold and committed editorial vision.”

With a library of 24 programs from 15 independent productions houses, Miam! Distribution has also posted pre-sales on projects due for delivery in late-2023 and 2024.

Produced by France’s Doncvoilà and Silex Films and commissioned by France Television, the 2D comedy “The MiniWhats” was recently acquired by British free-to-air channel Tiny Pop, while the tween-skewing, in-house series “Goat Girl” – an international co-production commissioned by WarnerMedia EMEA – racked up pre-sales to Scandinavian public broadcasters DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and RUV (Iceland).

“We are so pleased to welcome ‘The MiniWhats’ to Tiny Pop in 2023,” says Pop Channels head of programing Claudia Dalley. “ [The series’] concept is unique, engaging and facilitates strong comedy. The 2D animated MiniWhats are charming, full of personality and each add depth to the storytelling. We’re excited to see what our audience of 4-6 year olds will make of it!”