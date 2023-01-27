‘Homeland’ Executive Producer Meredith Stiehm Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning producer and writer Meredith Stiehm has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Stiehm won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for her work as an executive producer on “Homeland.” The series also won a Golden Globe, WGA and Peabody Award for best drama series. Additionally, she also received a range of Emmy nominations for writing and producing critically acclaimed series like “NYPD Blue” and “ER.”

The writer jumpstarted her career in 1994 by submitting a script, “The Letter,” to the Emmy-nominated comedy drama series “Northern Exposure.” The move prompted her two-year stint on the popular teen nighttime soap “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1994 to 1996.

Previously, Stiehm worked on a number of critically acclaimed series including FX’s “The Bridge,” which she co-created, and was the creator, executive producer and showrunner of “Cold Case.” The latter series ran 156 episodes on CBS. She also has written pilots for HBO, Showtime, Amazon, and BBC America. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in English/Playwriting.

Stiehm was elected WGA West president in 2021 after running unopposed in her campaign. She first became a guild member in 1994 and served on the board of directors for six years.

In her candidate statement, Stiehm announced she was looking to capitalize on the union’s momentum heading into the 2023 labor negotiations. As part of that commitment, she promised she would focus on improving streaming residuals and would try to curb efforts that drive down writers’ pay.

She will continue to be represented by attorney Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson.