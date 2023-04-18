Former Menudo Member Alleges He Was Raped by Father of Menendez Brothers

Three decades ago, the infamous trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez riled the nation as people watched the brothers plead their case against the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. In 1996, the Menendez brothers were sentenced to life in prison. Throughout their trial, the defense argued Lyle and Erik murdered their parents out of fear after years of sexual molestation by their music executive father Jose. Now, decades later, another allegation has been brought forth, this time by Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band sensation Menudo, who says that he was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez, the New York Times reported.

The “Today” show aired these allegations on Tuesday during an exclusive first look at the upcoming three-part Peacock docuseries, “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.”

A new docuseries coming to @Peacock puts the infamous case of the Menendez brothers back in the spotlight and includes explosive new allegations against their late father. @jacobsoboroff shares the details. pic.twitter.com/ofQDIfDDl0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 18, 2023

In a clip from the “Today” segment, Rosselló alleges that when he was 14, Jose Menendez drugged and raped him during a trip to the Menendez family’s New Jersey home. Rosselló points to a photo of Jose during the clip and says, “That’s the man here that raped me. That’s the pedophile.”

Jose Menendez was head of RCA Records during the time the alleged assault took place.

The docuseries is based on the reporting of journalists Robert Rand and Nery Ynclan and tells Rossello’s story of alleged abuse by not only Jose, but by another manager of Menudo. Members of Menudo have previously voiced allegations that they were abused while a part of the band, revealed in their HBO Max docuseries, “Menudo: Forever Young.”

This new information from Rosselló has the potential to bring a new light to the Menendez brothers, who were cast off as money-hungry, cold-blooded killers during their trial as a response to Lyle and Erik’s lavish spending spree following their parents’ murders.

“This is the testimony that Erik and Lyle needed when they were sentenced to life,” says one person in the “Menendez + Menudo” trailer.

The series is directed by Esther Reyes, and is executive produced by Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Nery Ynclan, Robert Rand, Esther Reyes, James Macnab, Sandra Young and Ariel Brozell.

“Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” will air on Peacock beginning May 2.