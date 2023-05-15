Meg Foster Returns to ‘Masters of the Universe’ (TV News Roundup)

Meg Foster will appear on the Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” in an all-new role, as the ancient sorceress of technology, Motherboard, Mattel announced Monday. Foster returns to the “He-Man” franchise after starring in the 1987 live-action film “Masters of the Universe” as Evil-Lyn.

“Revolution” picks up after the 2021 animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” chronicling the epic battle between He-Man and Skeletor’s ongoing rivalry for Eternia. Foster’s Motherboard is a nefarious A.I. sent to conquer Eternia by Hordak, the classic villain from the 1980s “She-Ra” animated series.

Foster joins Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as He-Man, Melissa Benoist as Teela and William Shatner in a still-to-be-announced role. Fred Soulie, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, Ted Biaselli and Kevin Smith serve as executive producers on the animated series.

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution” is set to launch on Netflix in 2024.

RENEWALS

Netflix has renewed its competition series “Outlast” for its second season. The first season of the survival series reached the streamer’s top 10 in 27 countries.

“[‘Outlast’ Season 1] is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win one million dollars. There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win,” according to the press release.

Showrunner Mike Odair, Nomad Entertainment’s Grant Kahler and Aggregate Film’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho serve as the series’ executive producers.

EVENTS

Judith Light received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree from her alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University. At the 125th Commencement ceremony on May 14, the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress received the honorary degree. Light graduated with her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama in 1970.

Throughout 2022 and ahead of the 2023 commencement ceremony, Light starred in “The Menu,” “American Horror Stories,” “Julia” and “Shining Vale.”