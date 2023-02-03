‘Mayfair Witches’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

“Mayfair Witches” has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC.

The drama, which serves as the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, opened to a solid .11 rating in adults 18-49 on linear for its Jan. 8 premiere. Per AMC, the series bested “Interview with the Vampire” as the No. 1 new series premiere on AMC+ is currently the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+ based on the first 30 days of viewership.

Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the series follows neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario). After discovering that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches, she must come to grips with her newfound powers and face off against a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

“The success of both ‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘Interview with the Vampire’ once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” said Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

“Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore,” said Esta Spalding, showrunner and executive producer of ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.’ “I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”

In addition to Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin round out the cast as as Lasher, Ciprien Grieve, and Cortland Mayfair. The series is executive produced by Johnson, Spalding, and Jeff Freilich. Michelle Ashford serves as a writer and executive producer alongside Michael Uppendahl, who also directs on the series. “Mayfair Witches” is produced by AMC Studios