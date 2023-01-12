‘Mayans M.C.’ to End With Season 5 at FX

“Mayans M.C.” is coming to a close at FX. The news months after the series was renewed for its fifth season at the network.

FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf announced that Season 5 would mark the end of “Mayans M.C.” while opening the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour.

Set in the same universe as “Sons of Anarchy,” which ran on FX from 2008 to 2014, the series stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ’ Reyes, a member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club charter on the border of California and Mexico. He and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a major betrayal. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star.

The conclusion of the series is unsurprising, as co-creator Elgin James has said publicly that he’d already planned what the finale would look like.

“We know where it ends,” he told Variety at the red carpet premiere of Season 4. “I know the very last shot. So, it’s not in Season 4 so I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now.”

Hailing from 20th Television and FX Productions, “Mayans M.C.” is co-created and co-executive produced by Kurt Sutter and James, who is under a multi-year deal at 20th.