Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to Reunite After ‘True Detective’ in Apple TV+ Comedy

Well all right, all right, all right! “True Detective” and “EDtv” buddies Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting on screen once again, this time for a new Apple TV+ comedy from creator David West Read (“The Big Door Prize”).

And this time, McConaughey and Harrelson are actually playing versions of themselves. In Read’s untitled 10-episode half-hour comedy, McConaughey and Harrelson — along with their families — attempt to live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch. And of course, those close confines puts this storied friendship to the test.

In the logline, Apple TV+ calls the new show “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”

Skydance Television is behind the series, which is executive produced by Read, as well as Harrelson and McConaughey. Other exec producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, along with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

The news comes just as Apple TV+ and Skydance unveiled Read’s new project, “The Big Door Prize,” at the SXSW festival in a world premiere event. That show, starring Chris O’Dowd, debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, March 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through May 17. Skydance also produces the saga “Foundation” for Apple TV+, where it will return for a second season this summer.

McConaughey and Harrelson starred together in HBO’s landmark anthology crime drama “True Detective” in 2014 as Louisiana State Police detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart, respectively. Both actors were nominated for lead drama actor in their roles.

Besides “The Big Door Prize,” Read’s credits include “Schitt’s Creek” and Broadway’s “& Juliet.” He’s part of the “Schitt’s Creek” team that won the outstanding comedy Emmy in 2020; he was also nominated for a writing Emmy that year.

McConaughey is repped by WME and Yorn Levine; Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.