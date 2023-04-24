Matthew Berry of NBC Sports to Join Network’s Kentucky Derby Coverage (TV News Roundup)

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry is joining the network’s 149th Kentucky Derby coverage in the segment “Handicapping 101 with Matthew Berry,” which will air during the “Derby Day Show” on May 6 at 12 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. His coverage of the Derby will be a big shift from his usual NFL season analysis and commentating.

Leading up to the race, Berry will also host a special edition of “Fantasy Football Hour” via Peacock on May 4. He will be hosting live from the Derby’s home of Churchill Downs, and will joined by Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and special guest Drew Dinsick.

“Being at the Kentucky Derby is a sports bucket list moment for me as a long-time fan and viewer of the race,” Berry said.

“Getting to do my show from historic Churchill Downs and then be a part of NBC’s coverage of The 149th Kentucky Derby is awesome. I promise to wait till I’m off air to start in on the mint juleps.”

RENEWALS

Dating drama series “A La Carte” returns to AMC’s Allblk for a second season with Kandi Burruss, Juan Gil and Xavier Avila returning as series regulars. Season 2 will also welcome Shani Marq in the role of Misha, along with India Love and Alex Jacke.

“This season, the cast will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error,” according to the AMC Networks logline. Dijon Talton is showrunner and executive producer along with Meagan Good. “A La Carte” was created by Breanna Hogan.

DATES

The CW announced that two new international acquired drama series, “The Rising” and “Barons,” will make their U.S. debuts on Monday, May 29. “The Rising,” a new supernatural crime thriller, will premiere at 8 p.m. and “Barons,” a Australian surfer drama, will premiere at 9 p.m.

“The Rising” follows a deceased young woman, Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard) who soon discovers she was murdered. Neve decides to then hunt for her killer, and with the help of her newfound supernatural abilities she’s able to go where the police can’t. The Sky Studios production was adapted from the Belgian crime thriller “Beau Séjour” and is written by Pete McTighe (“The Pact”) and Charlotte Wolf (“The Last Kingdom”). Serena Thompson, Julian Stevens and Pete McTighe all serve as executive producers. Ed Lilly is lead director.

The eight-part series “Barons” follows two best friends who create two rival iconic surf brands. But as their separate success increases, their relationship begins to fall apart. And as the two are pulled deeper into the world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension, their friendship fades as their rivalry intensifies. Created by Liz Doran (“Please Like Me”), Michael Lawrence (“Bra Boys”) and John Molloy (“The Gloaming”), and directed by Shawn Seet in collaboration with surf director Taylor Steele. “Barons” is a Micanical Media, 2 Jons and Fremantle Australia production.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

FilmRise has appointed Jim Brown to the position of director of digital distribution and programming. Brown previously served as the content sales and distribution director at BBC Studios.

Brown will focus on expanding FilmRise’s digital distribution footprint by licensing content to partners for their AVOD and/or FAST platforms while working alongside FilmRise’s content sales team, conducting contract negotiations, deal compliance and monitoring key performance metrics.

“Jim has an unparalleled amount of experience in licensing and deal negotiations with global streaming platforms, which will add tremendously to FilmRise’s overall growth,” said Melissa Wohl, SVP, head of content sales at FilmRise. “His background with niche content and specialty streamers is going to be incredibly valuable with our extensive library of genre programming.”