Mattel to Relaunch Barney Franchise With New Animated Series, Films, Merchandise

Mattel has announced plans to relaunch the Barney franchise with a new slate of content as well as toys and merchandise.

The relaunch will kick off with a reimagined animated series, which is set to debut globally in 2024. Produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, the show promises to reintroduce the famously friendly purple dinosaur to a new generation of preschool kids with lessons on “love, community, and encouragement” told through music-filled adventures.

Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan will executive produce for Mattel Television alongside Colin Bohm and Pam Westman for Nelvana.

Along with delivering the Barney toys and the TV series, Mattel also revealed its plans to expand the franchise into film and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including books, clothing, and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” added Fred Soulie, SVP and general manager of Mattel Television. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”