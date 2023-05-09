‘Matlock,’ ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth,’ and Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Comedy Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS has ordered three shows, “Matlock,” “Elsbeth,” and “Poppa’s House” to series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The network made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Kathy Bates will star and executive produce the “Matlock” reboot which follows a now successful Madeline Matlock (Bates) as she rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

The series also stars Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, Leah Lewis as Sarah.

In addition to Bates, Joanna Klein serves as an executive producer for Sutton Street alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, who will also write. Eric Christian Olsen and John Will will executive produce on behalf of Cloud Nine. Kat Coiro directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer. “Matlock” is produced by CBS Studios.

Also coming from CBS Studios is “Elsbeth,” which is based on the character featured in “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

“After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” reads the official logline. Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth, Wendell Pierce as Captain CW Wagner, Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya.

Robert and Michelle King executive produce and write through their King Street Productions banner with Robert attached to direct. Liz Glotzer will executive produce alongside Jonathan Tolins, who will also serve as showrunner.

“Poppa’s House” is a multi-camera comedy hailing from Damon Wayans Sr. and his son, Damon Jr.

The series follows “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Damon Wayans)” whose point of views are challenged at home where he still parents his adult son, Junior, (Damon Wayans Jr.) and at work when a new female co-host is hired. Junior is described as “a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.” Joining the father-son duo is Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson as “Ivy” and “Nina.”

Damon Wayans Sr. co-wrote the pilot with Kevin Hench and executive produces with Damon Jr. Hench also executive produces. Andy Ackerman serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot. Kameron Tarlow is the producer at Two Shakes Entertainment overseeing the project. CBS Studios backs the production.