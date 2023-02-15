Fox Launches ‘Masked Singer’ Web Community With Live-Voting Polls, Member-Exclusive Videos and Online Rewards Store (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox and its Web3 media company Blockchain Creative Labs has launched “The Masked Singer Experience,” a new online, interactive community for fans, featuring live show voting polls, exclusive paid-member content, a points leaderboard and an online rewards store.

The new experience went live at maskverse.com on Wednesday morning ahead of the “Masked Singer’s” primetime Season 9 premiere on Fox.

Per Fox, “During episodes throughout the season, fans will be able to scan on-air QR codes to play along and vote on which character they believe will progress on to the next round.” This fan voting will not affect the series outcome, according to the network.

By participating in the voting, Masked Singer Experience users can “level up” their Loyalty Pass on the site, allowing them to purchase “The Masked Singer Stars,” which are generative Season 9 costume art created by artist Waxbone. “Points will be awarded to Star holders based on the amount and accuracy of votes they cast throughout the season,” according to Fox.

On Feb. 22, Fox says “Star holders will be able to watch exclusive content featuring behind-the-scenes and confessionals from this season’s contestants, while starting mid-season, The Masked Singer Experience will launch an official online merchandise store, where fans will be allowed to redeem points for an array of digital goods and other items, and be ranked against other fans on a point-based leaderboard.”

A total of 1,050 Masked Singer Stars will be available for users to purchase for $49.99 USD (subject to change, based upon the current market price of MATIC), with fan ownership of the Stars ranked via a leaderboard on the Masked Singer Experience site.

Fox states that points and rewards from ‘The Masked Singer’s’ original digital fan club, which launched in 2021, will be honored within The Masked Singer Experience.

Blockchain Creative Labs is partnering with MoonPay, Web3Auth, Alchemy and Props Labs on The Masked Singer Experience, as well as Eluvio’s novel content fabric for video distribution.