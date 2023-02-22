Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Ewan McGregor in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ Series at Showtime & Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed on to star opposite Ewan McGregor in the upcoming Showtime & Paramount+ series “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Variety has learned exclusively.

McGregor was first reported to be starring in the show back in August 2022. It is an adaptation of the Amor Towles novel of the same name. Production on the limited series is now underway. It will debut on Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount+ in additional markets around the world.

Per the official logline, the series “follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.”

Winstead will star as Anna Urbanova, described as “a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress, at the height of her fame. She uses her wit and beauty to dazzle Count Alexander Rostov. She’s an enigmatic character who keeps her cards very close to her chest. Reluctant to reveal her true self, Anna plays a role off-screen as well as on. The Count and Anna’s sizzling chemistry is clear from the moment they meet in the Metropol Hotel where he has been banished by a Soviet trial, but will this be true love, or just the latest in a long line of roles Anna is playing?”

This will mark the third onscreen collaboration between Winstead and McGregor, who first worked together when they both starred in Season 3 of “Fargo” at FX. They then worked together on the 2020 DC film “Birds of Prey.” They were reportedly married in 2022 and have one child together.

Winstead’s other recent television roles besides “Fargo” includes shows like “BrainDead” and “Mercy Street.” She is also set to appear in the “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” on Disney+. In film, she is known for her work in features like “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Kate,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Smashed,” and “The Spectacular Now.”

Ben Vanstone serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “A Gentleman in Moscow.” Tom Harper executive produces via Popcorn Storm Pictures. McGregor executive produces in addition to starring, with Towles and Xavier Marchand also executive producing. Sam Miller serves as director and executive producer. eOne produces in association with Paramount. The show is the first production to come from Harper’s first-look deal with eOne.