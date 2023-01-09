Mary Beth Barone, Jared Goldstein to Write, Star in Comedy Series ‘Dicks’ in Development at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing the comedy series “Dicks” with Mary Beth Barone and Jared Goldstein, Variety has learned exclusively.

The single-camera series will star both Barone and Goldstein. It is described as “a field-based, comedic take on the true crime format. Best friends and amateur private investigators Mary Beth Barone and Jared Goldstein travel the country, using every resource available, to solve real life mysteries, expose everyday perpetrators, and seek retribution for injustices, no matter how small. In fact, the smaller the better. Mary Beth and Jared can be very petty.”

Barone and Goldstein will serve as writers and executive producers on the series in addition to starring. Séamus Murphy-Mitchell is the showrunner and executive producer. Brooke Posch and Tony Hernandez of Jax Media also executive produce. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.

Barone and Goldstein are both accomplished writers, stand up comedians, and performers. Barone’s feature script “You’re My Best Friend” was feature on the 2022 edition of The Black List, while she made her debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2021. Her acting credits include “That Damn Michael Che” at HBO Max and “Punk’d” at MTV. As a standup, she has performed at the New York Comedy Fest, the Netflix Comedy Festival, and Edinburgh Fringe.

She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Goldstein has appeared on shows such as “Modern Family,” “Counterpart” at Starz, “Rizzoli & Isles” at TNT, “The Unicorn” at CBS, and “Dollface” at Hulu. His standup has been featured in “Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring,” while he was also chosen as one of the New York Comedy Festival’s Comics to Watch and Time Out’s Comedians to Watch in 2019. He participated in the CBS Showcase in 2020.

He is repped by UTA, Mosaic Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.