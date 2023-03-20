‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Final Season Trailer Unveiled by Prime Video (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for its Emmy-winning comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The upcoming fifth and final season will have a total of eight episodes. The season will premiere with three episodes on April 14, followed by one new episode each Friday, until the May 26 series finale.

The fifth season plot has been kept under wraps, but according to Prime Video, “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

See below for the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” official trailer and first look images.

Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime Maisel Season 5 – First Look Images – Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Philippe Antonello/Prime

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Cherokee Nation’s eighth season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” will premiere on osiyo.tv, on April 6 at 7 p.m. CT, followed by the broadcast premiere on April 9.

In its eighth season, the Emmy-winning cultural series will continue to explore Cherokee traditions and values, teach audiences to speak the Cherokee language and feature culture keepers, storytellers, first-language speakers and historical reenactments.

“Osiyo” will begin by highlighting Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwel, followed by episodes introducing audiences to an action-packed stuntman, actor Miss Rodeo USA and the Cherokee community.

“As a lifelong storyteller and now filmmaker, I can’t think of a more important story to share than that of our tribe’s incredible legacy and the individual experiences and achievements of Cherokee citizens or a better means of sharing our culture than through the powerful lens of filmmaking,” said Jennifer Loren, executive producer, director and host of OsiyoTV.

DEALS

ITV Studios America has announced the acquisition deal with Canadian author, Roselle Lim, to adapt three of her novels for the small screen.

Lim’s “Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune,” “Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop” and “Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club” were optioned through ITV Studios America’s development deal with Laurie Zaks (“Castle,” “The Fix,” “Hit & Run”) and her production company, Rosewood Television.

“Roselle’s books are a complete delight for the heart and for the senses. They are full of romance, magic, humor, and human connection- the perfect antidote for these crazy times. We can’t wait to bring these characters to life,” said Lucienne Papon, executive vice president, creative affairs, ITV Studios America.

Lim added, “I’m so honored and excited to work with Laurie and ITV Studios America. I can’t wait to see the world of Vanessa, Natalie and Sophie on the screen.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Rosemary Mercedes has been announced as the new senior vice president of communications for global distribution at BBC Studios. Mercedes will begin her new role on April 1.

Mercedes previously served as BBC Studios’ senior vice president, communications, North America & Latin America. In her new role, Mercedes will assist the department as they continue to reach and engage audiences through content sales, branded services and consumer businesses on a global scale. In addition, the global distribution team partners with several global media brands, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, AMC Networks, Prime Video, Paramount, Netflix PBS and more.