Marvel’s Fake ‘Rogers: The Musical’ From ‘Hawkeye’ to Be Staged for Real at Disney’s California Adventure

Marvel’s the Avengers has recently teased via Twitter and TikTok that a new amusement park experience, “Rogers: The Musical,” will be coming to Disneyland California Adventure Park’s Hyperion Theater for a limited time this summer.

The teaser video features a woman in front of the Hyperion theater holding up the theater’s programming booklet, with “Rogers: The Musical” on the cover. The Avengers account tweeted alongside the 18-second video, “A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details.”

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/BXBuYAmBnf pic.twitter.com/g51oXriIqq — Avengers (@Avengers) February 23, 2023

While “Rogers: The Musical,” was once a fictitious stage production in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” Marvel is working to develop the show into a short one-act production for fans and parkgoers.

“Rogers: The Musical” is based on the life of the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. The musical was first featured for five minutes in the pilot episode of “Hawkeye,” where Hawkeye is seen as the only Avenger to attend the 2024 premiere of the musical. The fictional production showcased a show-stopping musical number based upon “The Avengers’” battle of New York, entitled “Save the City.” The original song was co-written for “Hawkeye” by Scott Wittman and producer Marc Shaiman.

The MCU stage production joins Marvel’s most recent fifth phase. Phase five kicked off with the premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which will be followed by the 2023 premieres of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” “The Marvels,” “Blade,” as well as “Secret Invasion,” “Loki” Season 2,” “Ironheart” and “Echo.”

“Rogers: The Musical’s” storyline, music and debut date will be announced at a later date.