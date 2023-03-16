Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Documentary Sets Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Frequent collaborators and co-directors Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s upcoming documentary, “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” will premiere April 14 at 8 p.m. on Showtime.

“Personality Crisis: One Night Only” has also released a trailer providing audiences a peek into the lives of Johansen, the one-time New York Dolls lead singer who later performed as Buster Poindexter. Focusing on Johansen, his legacy and his special January 2020 performance, the film documents the punk legend as he “regales the audience with stories and music illuminating the art and cultural evolution of New York City,” according to the film’s logline.

Scorsese explained what drew him to this project: “I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making ‘Mean Streets’… Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

Scorsese is a producer alongside Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Mara Hennessey, Rick Yorn and Vinnie Malhotra serve as executive producers.

Watch the official “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The “Rugrats” revival series returns to Paramount+ with its second season April 14, and the streaming network released an official trailer for it on Thursday.

Season 2 follows the rag-tag group of babies on a journey across the frozen tundra in search of relics from ancient babies in history. The upcoming season will also feature Tommy’s new little brother, voiced by Tara Strong (“Teen Titans Go!”), who appears in the final moments of the new trailer.

The voice cast from the original series will reprise their roles in Season 2, with EG Daily as Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael and Kath Soucie as twins Phil and Lil DeVille. Henry Winkler, Swoosie Kurtz, Telma Hopkins, Raini Rodriguez, Keith Carradine and Richard Ayoade will return as guest stars.

New guest stars joining this season include Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Wendie Malick (“The Owl House”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) and Alia Shawkat (“Severance”). Other series newcomers include voice actors Ashley Rae Spillers, Tommy Dewey, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons, Nicole Byer, Omar Miller, Michael McKean, Charlet Chung, Grey Delisle.

“Rugrats” is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and based on the original series from creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. The first 13 episodes of Season 2 will be available for streaming April 14 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a later release in other countries. Watch the official trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

AXS TV has announced its new Friday lineup, “Retro Night,” which will begin April 7 at 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will include reruns of the Emmy-winning sitcom “The Monkees,” airing in the 8:30 p.m. time slot.

“Retro Night” will also include the original AXS TV series “The Very, VERY Best Of The 80s” at 8 p.m. The show includes panels of celebrity guests — from “Facts Of Life’s” Mindy Cohn to “Growing Pains'” Tracey Gold — who will break down the 1980s’ top sitcoms, teen flicks, movies and game shows.

“The Very, VERY Best Of The 80s” will be followed by “The Monkees” at 8:30 p.m. and then the original AXS TV series “Nothing But Trailers Flashback” at 9 p.m. The new series will feature the original theatrical previews of fan favorite films, including “Return Of The Jedi,” “Scarface,” “16 Candles,” “The Towering Inferno,” “Invasion Of The Body Snatchers,” as well as eight themed episodes covering ‘80s teen movies, ‘70s disaster movies, ‘80s action movies and ‘60s and ‘70s westerns.

DATES

“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” the longest-running talent competition show on U.S. Spanish-language television, is returning to EstrellaTV for its 27th season. The first episode of the season premieres April 17 at 9 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. CT and will air Monday through Thursday until June 7.

Across the U.S. and Mexico, a record number of contestants — over 2,000 — auditioned virtually and in-person to be a part of Season 27. The winner will receive a $100,000 prize and a recording contact with Estrella Media Music Entertainment.

The series will be also be available for streaming on the EstrellaTV app, Roku and FireTV.

INITIATIVES

Plans to heavily revamp the Fox Studio Lot in Century City are currently underway, the Fox Corporation announced Thursday.

Filming on the original lot commenced almost 100 years ago. Features like “Miracle on 34th Street” and “The Sound of Music” are among motion pictures that were brought to life at the historic venue.

Dubbed the Fox Future Studio Lot Project, the initiative is expected to generate $1.5 billion in local economic impact and $9 million annually in tax dollars. Improvements being made include adding nine new sound stages, modernizing Fox’s post-production facilities, constructing a brand new media campus office building and implementing sustainability measures.

See below for conceptual renderings of the Fox Future Studio Lot Project.

Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation

HIRING

Former reporters from CNN, CBS and NBC have been appointed to new positions across BBC’s digital and TV news teams, the network announced this week.

Sumi Somaskanda is joining BBC News as a chief presenter, having previously served as a senior presenter and correspondent for DW News. Another chief presenter based out of Washington D.C. is expected to be hired in the coming weeks.

Adam Levy is taking over as news editor and executive producer of BBC News. Levy hails from CNN, where he operated as a supervising producer, senior producer and producer for programs like “State of the Union with Jake Tapper” and a podcast titled “The Assignment with Audie Cornish.”

Carl Nasman and Helena Humphrey are also joining the network as senior journalists based out of Washington D.C. Prior to being hired in their new positions, both spent time at NBC News as global correspondents in addition to reporting for other international news broadcasts.

Krystal Bowden will be brought into a newly created role, called vice president of content strategy for global digital news and streaming. Having worked in a vice presidential role at BBC StoryWorks, the executive will similarly oversee strategic initiatives like identifying programming opportunities and increasing brand awareness.

Ilyas Kirmani is also taking on an executive role as vice president of live and talent strategy. The former CNN executive producer will function as a liaison between BBC’s partners, talent and audience.

Based out of London, Danny Boyle will play a crucial role in expanding BBC’s digital reach as the new head of newsletters. Most recently, Boyle designed newsletters for The Daily Telegraph.